Rabbis congratulate Rep. Ed Stafman on election to Montana legislature

Also a member of T'ruah, Stafman is the first rabbi ever to be elected to the Montana state legislature, and one of the few rabbis ever to be elected to office.

Executive director of T’ruah Rabbi Jill Jacobs noted the significance of Stafman's election victory, saying “Representative Stafman’s career has been guided by a belief in justice and compassion, first as a civil rights attorney fighting for victims of race, gender, and handicap discrimination, as well as working people, tenants, and labor unions, and later as an ordained rabbi serving the Bozeman community."

"He will bring a moral voice to the Montana legislature as he works to address the climate crisis, strengthen public health and public schools, and support working families. The ancient rabbis taught, “anyone who is appointed to leadership over a community becomes a servant to that community.” (Yalkut Shimoni I Kings 12, Remez 196) Representative Stafman has taken on this responsibility to be of service to the people of Montana. We wish him much strength and success in this sacred endeavor,” Jacobs added in her statement.

Rabbis from the organization T’ruah, a rabbinic human rights organization that represents over 2,000 rabbis, congratulated Thursday fellow rabbi and new Montana state representative Ed Stafman on his election, according to a press release from the group.