Religious makeup of Congress static, not representative of general public

Jewish members make up a larger share of Congress than they do of the general public, with 6% of Congress being Jewish and only 2% of the general public being Jewish. The share of most other non-Christian groups are more similar to their percentages in the general public. There are only three Muslim members of Congress.

Nearly all non-Christians in Congress are Democrats, with only three Republicans not identifying as Christian. The freshman class of the 117th Congress is slightly more Christian than its incumbent counterpart, with only six non-Christian members.

Nearly nine out of ten members (88%) of Congress identify as Christian, while only 65% of the general public is Christian, although the average member of Congress is older than US adults overall (on average between 57.6- and 62.9-years-old in the House and Senate) and Pew surveys have found that adults in that age range are more likely to be Christian than the general public. Some 74% of Americans between the ages of 50 to 64 are Christian, while 65% of all Americans are the Christian.

Congress is also more heavily Catholic (30% vs. 20%) and more heavily Protestant (55% vs. 43%) than the general population.

About 26% of US adults are religiously unaffiliated, but only one member of Congress identifies as religiously unaffiliated.