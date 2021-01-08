The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Religious makeup of Congress static, not representative of general public

Jewish members make up a larger share of Congress than they do of the general public, with 6% of Congress being Jewish and only 2% of the general public being Jewish.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 8, 2021 11:20
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks as Congress reconvenes in the House chamber to debate Arizona's certification of electoral college votes at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 6, 2021 (photo credit: AMANDA VOISARD/POOL VIA REUTERS)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks as Congress reconvenes in the House chamber to debate Arizona's certification of electoral college votes at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 6, 2021
(photo credit: AMANDA VOISARD/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The religious makeup of the 117th US Congress has not changed much compared to the last Congress and does not represent the religious makeup of the general public, according to a new study by the Pew Research Center released on Friday.
Jewish members make up a larger share of Congress than they do of the general public, with 6% of Congress being Jewish and only 2% of the general public being Jewish. The share of most other non-Christian groups are more similar to their percentages in the general public. There are only three Muslim members of Congress.
Nearly all non-Christians in Congress are Democrats, with only three Republicans not identifying as Christian. The freshman class of the 117th Congress is slightly more Christian than its incumbent counterpart, with only six non-Christian members.
Nearly nine out of ten members (88%) of Congress identify as Christian, while only 65% of the general public is Christian, although the average member of Congress is older than US adults overall (on average between 57.6- and 62.9-years-old in the House and Senate) and Pew surveys have found that adults in that age range are more likely to be Christian than the general public. Some 74% of Americans between the ages of 50 to 64 are Christian, while 65% of all Americans are the Christian.
Congress is also more heavily Catholic (30% vs. 20%) and more heavily Protestant (55% vs. 43%) than the general population.
About 26% of US adults are religiously unaffiliated, but only one member of Congress identifies as religiously unaffiliated.


Tags Islam Judaism christianity congress religion senate House of Representatives
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Capitol riots: Trump's challenge to democracy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by