Republican board in Minnesota acknowledges member meme comparing mask to yellow star

The board member has resigned, effective immediately, Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan said Tuesday evening. The member was not named.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JULY 30, 2020 05:22
A WOMAN wears a patriotic mask at Gantry Plaza State Park in New York in honor of July 4th. (photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
A WOMAN wears a patriotic mask at Gantry Plaza State Park in New York in honor of July 4th.
(photo credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)
The Minnesota Republican Party acknowledged that a Wabasha County board member posted a meme on Facebook comparing the requirement to wear masks during the coronavirus to the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust.
The Republican Party of Wabasha County originally said that its Facebook page had been hacked and removed the image on Monday.
“We are saddened by the vitriolic post and hope as we move forward that Republicans and Democrats alike will maintain the highest level of integrity, respect, and sensitivity,” Carrahan said in a statement posted on Twitter. “The Wabasha County Board and MN GOP apologizes for this disappointing post.”
The state of Minnesota has a mandatory mask ordinance in effect.
The meme shows an elderly man wearing a yellow Star of David badge pinned to his chest facing down a Nazi officer.
“Just put on the star and quit complaining, it’s really not that hard,” its caption said. “Just put on the mask and stop complaining.”


