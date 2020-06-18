The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Republican group says ‘China made Trump roll over like a dog’ in new ad

On The Lincoln Project's website its stated mission is to "defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box."

By RACHEL WOLF  
JUNE 18, 2020 02:37
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand side by side at the G20 leaders summit in Japan last year (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand side by side at the G20 leaders summit in Japan last year
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
The Lincoln Project, a Republican organization, released a video criticizing US President Donald Trump entitled “Chyna.” The roughly minute-long video clip, which features images of Trump with Chinese President Xi Jinping, says the president “rolled over” for China “like a dog.”
“Donald Trump is playing pretend again saying he’s the one to take on China. They can’t wait. They know who Donald Trump is. Weak, corrupt, ridiculed.China beats him every time,” the video’s voice-over begins. “Trade negotiations? China won. Trump’s tariffs? They laughed as Trump hit American families with higher taxes. Trump’s trade war? Farms and small businesses went bankrupt. China’s military [is] expanding without American leadership in the region. President Xi? Trump rolls over for China’s president every time.”
The Lincoln Project tweeted the video on Wednesday and wrote “China made @realdonaldtrump roll over like a dog.”

“Is it Ivanka’s secret deals in China? Is it the 250 million debt that Trump owed the bank of China? It doesn’t matter because when it comes to Trump, China can’t lose,” the video clip’s voice-over concludes.
On The Lincoln Project’s website its stated mission is to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”
“We do not undertake this task lightly nor from ideological preference. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain. However, the priority for all patriotic Americans must be a shared fidelity to the Constitution and a commitment to defeat those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party,” the organization’s mission statement reads. "Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort."
On Wednesday, Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of asking Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, which is also an accusation made in The Lincoln Project's video.
Bolton, who Trump fired in September, said that the president "expressed a willingness to halt criminal investigations to give "personal favors to dictators he liked," according to a book excerpt published in the New York Times.

 Reuters contributed to this report.


