Republicans Overseas Israel launches Trump 2020 campaign

Republicans Overseas Israel launched a campaign will seek to mobilize American-Israelis to vote for Republican candidates for the Presidency, the Senate, and the House of Representatives amid election season.The campaign, Trump 2020 Israel, will be led by Advocate Marc Zell who is the Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel (ROI), ROI board of directors, and a team of Israeli advisors. The campaign will be managed by Ariel Sender who is a partner in Gilad Lobbying. Sender managed the Trump 2016 Israel campaign. ROI says the decision to launch the campaign comes at the “height of consultations between the American Administration and Israel concerning the peace agreement between the State of Israel and the United Arab Emirates and in the wake of the public debate about extending Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank).”The campaign slogan is “Thank you, President Trump!” In Hebrew the slogan is a play on words, meaning both “thank you” and “you have to admit” - a message meant to hint at the campaign’s assertion that Trump is the right choice for Israel.The campaign has divided the country into 50 precincts, each with a precinct captain, who is tasked with organizing volunteers to assist with voting and registration, telephone bank and organize campaign events.