The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Sec. guard who fatally shot Denver protester to be charged with murder

Keltner, 49, died from a single gunshot wound, authorities said. Keltner's son told the Denver Post his father was not affiliated with any group, but was at the rally to support police.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 16, 2020 04:33
Matthew Dolloff is seen in a Denver Police Department's mugshot. Dolloff, 30, has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a protester, police said on October 11, 2020. Denver Police Department/Handout via FILE PHOTO: Matthew Dolloff is seen in a Denver Police Departm (photo credit: DENVER POLICE DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Matthew Dolloff is seen in a Denver Police Department's mugshot. Dolloff, 30, has been jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a protester, police said on October 11, 2020. Denver Police Department/Handout via FILE PHOTO: Matthew Dolloff is seen in a Denver Police Departm
(photo credit: DENVER POLICE DEPARTMENT/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
DENVER - A security guard hired to protect a Denver television news crew covering dueling rallies by right-wing and left-wing groups will be charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a protester, the city's top prosecutor said on Thursday.
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a written statement that she will file the murder charge against Matthew Dolloff, 30, in the shooting death of Lee Keltner on Saturday. Dolloff has been held without bond in the Denver County jail since his arrest, jail records show.
A lawyer for the Dolloff family said he acted in self-defense, local media reported this week. The shooting erupted in a courtyard near an art museum in downtown Denver following a "Patriot Rally" and a counter-demonstration dubbed a "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive."
Dolloff opened fire with a semiautomatic handgun after Keltner hit him in the face and sprayed him with a chemical agent following a "verbal altercation" between the two men, as demonstrators from both sides were dispersing, police said.
An image of the incident captured by a Denver Post photographer showed Keltner spraying the chemical at Dolloff, who was pointing a gun at Keltner.
Keltner, 49, died from a single gunshot wound, authorities said. Keltner's son told the Denver Post his father was not affiliated with any group, but was at the rally to support police.
Dolloff was hired through the Pinkerton agency to provide security for a crew from KUSA-TV, an NBC News affiliate, the station said in a statement, adding it requested that security personnel be unarmed.
Pinkerton said on Twitter that Dolloff was not an employee "but rather a contractor agent from a long standing industry vendor."
If convicted of second-degree murder, Dolloff faces a mandatory sentence of between 16 and 48 years in prison, McCann said. 


Tags protests shooting Colorado
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The battle over investigating the ‘Submarine Affair’ By JPOST EDITORIAL
Facebook's guideline changes on Holocaust – important and overdue By YAAKOV KATZ
Herd immunity vs herd mentality: pandemic fatigue and the toll on society By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Regev's extortion by intimidation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amy Coney Barrrett is raising the bar By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 India-Israel 30-second coronavirus test should be 'ready in days'
Eight packages at the Foreign Ministry's warehouse intended to be sent to India to assist with combating the coronavirus
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Nof Hagalil fire under control, arson suspected in other fires
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
4 Trump less trusted across advanced economies than China's President Xi
US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at state dinner, Great Hall of the People, Beijing, 2017.
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by