The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Senate approves bipartisan bill to elevate status of antisemitism monitor

“As we have seen far too often, antisemitism is surging in New York state, our country, and across the world.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 04:35
The US Senate Session Chamber (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The US Senate Session Chamber
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
WASHINGTON – The US Senate passed a bipartisan bill on Wednesday that seeks to elevate the position of special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism to the rank of ambassador. The legislation also directs the special envoy to report directly to the secretary of state and prohibit the special envoy from being double-hatted with another portfolio of issues.
The "Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Act" emphasize that the special envoy should be a person of recognized distinction in the field of combating antisemitism or religious freedom. It also clarifies that the special envoy shall be the primary advisor and coordinator for US government efforts to monitor and combat antisemitism and antisemitic incitement in foreign countries.
The legislative effort is led by US Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada), Marco Rubio (R-Florida), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey), Cory Gardner (R-Colorado) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts).  The bill will now move to the House of Representatives for a final vote.
“Antisemitism, unfortunately, is on the rise and we must do all we can to combat this ancient evil,” Rubio said in a statement. “I welcome the passage of this important bipartisan bill that will ensure that the US remains a leader in the fight against antisemitism worldwide.”
“As we have seen far too often, antisemitism is surging in New York state, our country, and across the world,” Gillibrand said in a press release. “We must do everything in our power to confront, and end, this growing threat,” she added. “I will always stand with the Jewish community, and fight against hatred and prejudice in all its forms.”
“Antisemitism continues to rise at an alarming rate across the globe,” said Rosen in a statement. “To equip the State Department to better address rising antisemitism, it is critical that we elevate the role of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism to Ambassador-at-Large,” she added.
Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and national director said that "congress has taken an important step today to ensure that our government can better fight rising antisemitism around the world.”
Rabbi Andrew Baker, AJC director of International Jewish Affairs, said that elevating the position to the rank of Ambassador, “will enable the US to enhance our leadership addressing the scourge of antisemitism across the globe.”
Nathan Diament, executive director for public policy for the Orthodox Union, said in a statement that the Jewish community “is very grateful for the Senate’s passage of this important legislation.”
“Sadly, we have seen a surge of antisemitic incense around the world in recent years,” he continued. “With the passage of this legislation, the Senate is providing powerful new tools to the State Department to lead impactful international efforts to combat antisemitism.”
Hadassah president Rhoda Smolow and CEO/executive director Janice Weinman said in a statement that “the United States Senate has today determined that the job of monitoring and combating antisemitism is worthy of our highest diplomatic rank. Similar legislation has already passed in the House of Representatives, putting Congress on the cusp of laying a marker in history. Hadassah applauds today’s bipartisan action in the Senate, which clearly demonstrates America’s outstanding commitment to combating a rise in antisemitism that has all too often led to violence.”


Tags senate legislation antisemitism US Senate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by