The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Statue of Thomas Jefferson to be removed from New York City Hall

The statue is 188-years old and about 7-feet tall and efforts for it to be removed reignited due to protests for racial justice throughout the United States last year.

By GADI ZAIG  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 14:07
TOURISTS STROLL around the memorial to former US president Thomas Jefferson in Washington. (photo credit: REUTERS)
TOURISTS STROLL around the memorial to former US president Thomas Jefferson in Washington.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A statue of Thomas Jefferson, the third president of the United States, is to be removed from New York City Hall.
The decision was made by the New York City Public Design Commission, where they voted unanimously on Monday for the statue to be moved to a different location by the end of the year.
The statue is 188-years old and about seven feet tall and efforts for it to be removed reignited due to protests for racial justice throughout the United States last year. The statue had been in the New York city council chamber since 1915. It was gifted to the city in the 1830s by Uriah Philips Levy, who is known to be the first Jewish Commodore of the US Navy, according to NBC New York.
The statue was expected to be loaned to the New York Historical Society by the end of this year for educational purposes, but where the statue will be moved still remains ambiguous, ABC7 reported.
Removing the statue has been shown to be a controversial subject, as candidates for the New York City mayoral race Curtis Sliwa and Eric Adams both have presented their thoughts. 
Eric Adams and Rotem Rosen (credit: JPOST STAFF)Eric Adams and Rotem Rosen (credit: JPOST STAFF)
Republican candidate Silwa asked if "we suddenly wipe out the images, the markings, the names of all those great patriots because they were slaveholders and slaveholding was quite common at that time?" Whereas Democratic candidate Adams said that "there are a number of appropriate figures to honor in our seat of government who are more directly meaningful to our people and are more reflective of our city's history than Thomas Jefferson."
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio described Jefferson as a "complex" figure and said that he understands why this "profoundly bothers people and why they find it's something that can't be ignored."
The City Council's Black, Latino, and Asian caucuses have released statements on the statue, finding it "inappropriate."


Tags Statue new york city slavery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Bill granting house searches without a warrant can be dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jenny Aharon New

The Israeli-Polish rift can only be repaired by talking - opinion

 By JENNY AHARON
Itamar Marcus

A US consulate in Jerusalem will re-divide the city - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman

The Knesset needs an Aliyah Committee - opinion

 By DOV LIPMAN
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by