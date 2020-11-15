US President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming administration – and its chosen candidates – will have a major impact on how the US will tackle its relationship with Israel.Thus far, Biden has reportedly chosen a Jewish chief of staff, Ron Klain, who served as the chief of staff for Biden during the Obama administration and for former vice president Al Gore, according to the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS). Klain was also in charge of combating the Ebola breakout in the US in 2014. Democratic ally of Israel, he would likely be confirmed by a GOP Senate.Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating AntisemitismIra Forman: He served in the role under the Obama administration. Eric Lynn: He was a Jewish liaison for the 2008 Obama presidential campaign and served in the Obama administration.Oren Segal: As the vice president of the ADL’s Center on Extremism, he would be a logical choice for the role.Deborah Lipstadt: Emory University professor and historian Lipstadt supported Biden’s campaign and appeared in virtual Jewish outreach events during the campaign. She recently signed a petition, along with nearly 160 academics, historians, museum curators, Holocaust survivors and others, opposing the appointment of Effi Eitam, a right-wing politician, to the role of chairman of Yad Vashem.Stuart Eizenstat: Eizenstat is longtime diplomat who has made the issue of Holocaust restitution part of his life’s work, according to JNS. He also wrote a CNN opinion piece about why Jews should vote for Biden. Special Envoy for Holocaust IssuesCherrie Daniels: She has been in this position since 2019. She has avoided showing partisan bias, so she may end up staying in the role. Stuart Eizenstat: If Daniels is replaced, Eizenstat would likely be the top candidate to succeed her.Deborah Lipstdat: One of the world’s prominent Holocaust scholars, Lipstdat supported Biden’s campaign. White House Liaison to the Jewish CommunityGabriel Barnett: During the Biden campaign, he served as the deputy Jewish liaison. Gidon Feen: Feen, who is a gay Orthodox Jew, could serve as a bridge between the progressive and Orthodox Jewish communities. Aaron Weinberg: He is currently the director of government relations at the Israel Policy Forum. During the 2016 election, he was the director of Jewish engagement at the Democratic National Committee.Andrew Dolberg: He served as the Florida Jewish vote director on the Biden campaign.Dan Siegel: He served as the Pennsylvania deputy coalition director, focusing on Jewish outreach for the Biden campaign.Samantha Joseph: She was part of the Jewish outreach effort on the Biden campaign.Noah Arbit: The Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus founder and chairman, Arbit is in his 20s. His organization campaigned for Biden in a crucial state that the president-elect won.Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.The following are potential candidates of the Biden administration that are particularly relevant to the Jewish and pro-Israel community, according to JNS. US Secretary of StateThe following are potential picks by Biden for secretary of state:Chris Coons: The US senator from Delaware serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Instead of permanently ruling against Israeli settlements, Coons denounced them. Coons is likely to get confirmed even if the GOP keeps control of the Senate. Tony Blinken: Blinken has a history of working closely with Biden; he is currently one of his senior foreign-policy advisers. According to JNS, citing Jewish Insider, Blinken has stated that a Biden administration would maintain some sanctions on Iran and emphasized Biden's stance that the US would not return to the Iran deal unless Iran yields to the US. Tom Donilon: Donilon served as the second national security advisor in the Obama administration – a role in which he shared a cordial relationship with Israel.William Burns: Burns currently serves as the president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In May 2019, Burns wrote an opinion piece in The Washington Post criticizing the Trump administration’s approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict before its peace plan to resolve it was released the following January, JNS reported.In August, however, Burns wrote that Israel and the United Arab Emirates normalizing ties was “a significant achievement, with considerable potential if — and it’s a big if — it is tethered to more serious diplomacy on either the Israeli-Palestinian issue or the challenge posed by Iran,” according to JNS.Susan Rice: Rice served as national security advisor in the Obama administration. JNS reports that she isn't likely be a candidate due to Republican objections about her record from the controversy in the aftermath of the 2012 attack on a US diplomatic post in Benghazi, Libya, which left four Americans dead. Secretary of DefenseMichèle Flournoy: In an interview with The Jerusalem Post in 2018, Flournoy criticized US President Donald Trump for withdrawing troops from Syria. She said that while the Trump administration had used strong rhetoric against Iran, it hasn’t really engaged on the ground in Syria in terms of showing up at negotiations as a major player or changing any of their activities on the ground to counter Iranian influence or to counter Shi’ite militias.Flournoy, who declined an offer to be US deputy defense secretary under Trump, supported the Iran nuclear deal. Ash Carter: He served in this role under Obama and had a cordial relationship with Israel. Pete Buttigieg: According to JNS, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana called the 2019 US recognition of the Golan Heights an “intervention in Israeli domestic politics”, which could hurt his chances of confirmation by a GOP Senate. National Security AdvisorTony Blinken: While Blinken (previously mentioned) could be considered for secretary of state, it’s more likely he would be the top choice for national security advisor.Jake Sullivan: Sullivan succeeded Blinken as Obama’s national security advisor. If Blinken becomes secretary of state, then Sullivan is likely to be the first in line for national security advisor.Ben Rhodes: If Blinken becomes secretary of state, Rhodes may be considered for national security advisor. During his time in the Obama administration, Rhodes promoted the Iran deal. US Ambassador to the UNPete Buttigieg: Due to dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary to endorse Biden in March, Buttigieg may be rewarded the position of US Ambassador to the UN. Wendy Sherman: Sherman played a major role in the US nuclear deals with North Korea and Iran, therefore it is unlikely that she will be confirmed by a GOP Senate.US Ambassador to IsraelRobert Wexler: The former Florida congressman's support for the Iran nuclear deal could deter the Republicans from confirming him with a GOP Senate in place. Norm Eisen: Eisen served in the Obama administration as an ethics czar and US ambassador to the Czech Republic. With strong ties to the Jewish and pro-Israel community, Eisen could be a front-runner for the role of US envoy. A GOP Senate could reject Eisen solely because of his role during Trump's impeachment trial.Steve Israel: The former New York congressman is respected on both sides, including within the Jewish and pro-Israel community. However, his opposition to the Iran nuclear deal could cause Biden to go with someone else. Eliot Engel: As a strong