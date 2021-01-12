Trump defends comments to supporters before Capitol riot as 'appropriate'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the remarks that supposedly helped incite his supporters to violently storm the US Capitol last Wednesday in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory, NBC News reported."If you read my speech, and many people have done it, and I've seen it both in the papers and in the media, on television, it's been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate," Trump told reporters, adding "everybody to a 'T' thought it was totally appropriate." The remarks in question saw Trump address his supporters at the Capitol, where he urged them to show strength."You'll never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength, and you have to be strong," he said at the time.These comments were accompanied by remarks by his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who called for a "trial by combat." These remarks have also been considered by many as inciting violence, and has resulted in him being investigated by the New York State Bar Association.The storming of the Capitol saw gunfire, at least six deaths, bombs brought to the site and lawmakers forced to evacuate. The entire incident was highly publicized, and caused condemnation of Trump to mount as he was seen as having been slow to respond to the crisis. Trump's comments Tuesday comes hours before the House of Representatives convenes to vote on a new resolution, which will urge Vice President Mike Pence to oust the president from the Oval Office through the Constitution's 25th Amendment.Calls to remove Trump from office, despite being so close to the end of his term, have gained more momentum after the Capitol riots, with House Democrats drafting new Articles of Impeachment against the president.Aaron Reich contributed to this report.