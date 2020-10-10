The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis

Trump will be tested for COVID-19 and will not go out in public if it is determined he can still spread the virus.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 10, 2020 18:59
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House on Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus. (photo credit: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump removes his mask upon return to the White House on Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent three days hospitalized for coronavirus.
(photo credit: WIN MCNAMEE/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)
US President Donald Trump will on Saturday hold his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19 more than a week ago, aiming to show he has beaten the virus and is ready to resume campaigning, although questions remain about his health.
Trump is expected to make remarks from a White House balcony to a crowd of hundreds on the lawn below. The White House called the event "a peaceful protest for law & order."
The president revealed his positive coronavirus test on Oct. 2 and spent three nights in hospital before returning to the White House on Monday. He has not said whether he is still contagious, only that he is no longer showing symptoms of the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans.
A White House spokeswoman said on Friday that Trump will be tested for COVID-19 and will not go out in public if it is determined he can still spread the virus.
The White House did not preview the remarks that Trump will deliver on Saturday, but he campaigned on a law-and-order theme throughout a summer of protests for racial justice.
Trump's efforts to portray himself as tough on crime have had little impact on his standing in national opinion polls, which show him trailing his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by double digits. But the gap between the two candidates is narrower in the battleground states that may determine who wins the White House.
Trump has said a Biden presidency would lead to lawlessness, while seeking to tie the former vice president to unrest sparked by the deaths of Black Americans while in police custody.
Biden has accused Trump of stoking violence with his rhetoric. The Democratic candidate has embraced calls from protesters for policing reforms but has denounced the rioting and looting that have disturbed some of the mostly peaceful protests across the country in recent months.
On Monday, Trump plans a campaign rally in central Florida, a must-win state for his hopes of a second term.
In an appearance on Fox News on Friday evening, Trump said he had been tested again for the virus but did not disclose the result. He also said he had stopped taking medications to combat COVID-19. "I feel really strong," Trump said.
The White House has not released the results of Trump's latest test, and has declined to say when he last tested negative.
Trump and his administration have faced criticism for their handling of the pandemic, as well as for a lax approach to mask-wearing and social distancing in the White House and - in recent days - confusing messages about how ill the president has been.
BIDEN IN PENNSYLVANIA
Biden sharply criticized Trump's decision to resume campaigning. "Good luck. I wouldn't show up unless you have a mask and can distance," he told reporters in Paradise, Nevada.
A source familiar with the planning for Saturday's White House event said attendees will all be expected to wear masks. People at the Florida rally will be given a temperature check, masks that they will be encouraged to wear, and access to hand sanitizer, the campaign said.
Biden will travel on Saturday to the city of Erie in northwestern Pennsylvania, a state that Trump narrowly took over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.
Former Democratic President Barack Obama won the county in the two elections beforehand and Biden, who was Obama's vice president, has made the region a top priority.
A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released earlier this week showed Biden with a five-point edge over Trump in Pennsylvania. The poll also had Biden with a 10-point lead nationwide.



Tags white house Donald Trump Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by