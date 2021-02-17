The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump lashes out at McConnell in deepening feud between top Republicans

The gap between them widened last Saturday, when McConnell declared on the Senate floor that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 17, 2021 01:56
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump celebrates with Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Congressional Republicans after the US Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation in December. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump celebrates with Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Congressional Republicans after the US Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation in December.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON  - Former US President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader on Tuesday, signaling a growing feud between the two most important voices in the Republican Party.
"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said in a statement amid the  over the former president's second impeachment trial.
WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, signaling a growing feud between the two most senior Republican voices after the party lost the White House and control of the Senate.
"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again," Trump said in a statement just three days after McConnell excoriated him following the former president's second impeachment trial, on a charge of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol. 
Trump and McConnell parted ways in the weeks after the Nov. 3 presidential election, with Trump irked that McConnell had recognized Democrat Joe Biden as the winner in mid-December. They have not spoken since, a former White House official said.
The loss of both the White House to Biden and control of the Senate - which Democrats picked up in a pair of upset Georgia election runoff victories last month - leaves Republicans on edge as they plot how to win back congressional control in 2022.
The gap between the two men widened when McConnell declared on the Senate floor after Trump's acquittal by the chamber on Saturday that Trump was "practically and morally responsible" for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
McConnell nonetheless voted to acquit Trump, saying he believed the Constitution limited impeachment and conviction to current, not former officials. The House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 for inciting insurrection, but McConnell declined to reconvene the Senate ahead of its scheduled Jan. 20 session for the impeachment trial.
Trump, who delivered a fiery speech to supporters just before the Capitol assault, denies any responsibility for the violence.
"The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president," McConnell said in his Senate speech, adding he was outraged by the violence and Trump's repeated false claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread election fraud.
'ELECTABILITY'
The two are trying to push the party in opposite directions - McConnell back toward the roots of a budget-focused, pro-trade party, while Trump, who is still backed by a large portion of the Republican voter base, advocates a more populist approach.
McConnell, who normally stays out of intra-party conflict, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Monday that he would consider "trying to affect the outcome of the primaries" during the 2022 congressional campaign season.
He said that he welcomed Republicans of all stripes, but "what I care about is electability."
Trump gave notice that he too would be involved in the Republican primaries. "Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First," he said in his statement on Tuesday.
A decade ago, when Republicans took a sharp turn to the right with the Tea Party movement, it was McConnell who pointed out that the movement's right-wing candidates may have been able to win some Republican Senate primaries but often sank in the general election.
That era saw the Democratic majority in the Senate swell to 59-41 by 2009. Republicans reclaimed the majority in 2015, in part due to McConnell's support of more moderate Republican Senate candidates.
Despite their current differences, McConnell played a major role during Trump's administration in helping pass the president's signature 2017 tax cut and in confirming three conservative justices for the US Supreme Court.


Tags gop republican Donald Trump senate impeachment Mitch McConnell Insurrection
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The cleansing snow comes to Jerusalem at the perfect time

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Iran's use of ‘electric shocks’ on gay children is torture, says UN report

A prison guard stands along a corridor in Tehran's Evin prison June 13, 2006.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by