Trump mispronounces Yosemite National Park as 'Yo-Semite'

Where my Jews at? — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) August 4, 2020

United States President Donald Trump mispronounced Yosemite - with his pronunciation rhyming with Semite - twice at a White House event honoring the signing of a historic deal which would provide millions in funding to national parks across the nation.His pronunciation of California's most storied national park immediately sparked a reaction from users on social media on Tuesday.“When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon, when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky, when they gaze upon Yosemite’s (Yo-seh-might's) — Yosemite’s (Yo-seh-min-might's) towering sequoias, their love of country grows stronger, and they know that every American has truly a duty to preserve this wondrous inheritance,” Trump said."The president can pronounce hydroxychloroquine, but not Yosemite," Twitter user @ProjectLincoln wrote on his page.Author Sophia A. Nelson wrote on her account that "at [a] WH event this morning the sitting US President, Donald J. Trump pronounced "Yosemite" (as in national park), as "Yo-Semite" (as in Jewish persons). No woman. No black man. Certainly no woman of color could EVER get away with this incompetent, ignorant, embarrassing idiocy."Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.