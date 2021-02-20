The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump political donor sentenced to 12 years in prison

Imaad Zuberi was sentenced by US District Judge Virginia A. Phillips and ordered to pay over $15 million in restitution and a criminal fine of $1.75 million.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
FEBRUARY 20, 2021 20:12
A MAN topples a cardboard cutout depicting former president Donald Trump outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. (photo credit: RACHEL WISNIEWSKI/REUTERS)
A MAN topples a cardboard cutout depicting former president Donald Trump outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.
(photo credit: RACHEL WISNIEWSKI/REUTERS)
California-based entrepreneur Imaad Zuberi, who donated nearly $1 million to former US President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, was sentenced to a 12-year prison sentence on Thursday, according to the US Department of Justice.
A Pakistani-American venture capitalist and political fundraiser, Zuberi pleaded guilty to various charges including obstructing a federal investigation into his political donations, falsifying records to hide his identity while lobbying top US officials, and evading paying millions of dollars in taxes.  
He was sentenced in California by US District Judge Virginia A. Phillips and ordered to pay over $15 million in restitution and a criminal fine of $1.75 million.
Zuberi told The New York Times in 2019 that in order “to open doors, I have to donate,” adding that “it’s just a fact of life.” His remarks indicate that he is well aware of the fact that his donations were intended to gain access to politicians, public officials and business executives.  
“Zuberi turned acting as an unregistered foreign agent into a business enterprise,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “He used foreign money to fund illegal campaign contributions that bought him political influence, and used that influence to lobby US officials for policy changes on behalf of numerous foreign principals."
Other allegations that Zuberi currently faces relate to his conduct following the initial investigation into his political donations, which may better explain the serious sentence he has received. Demers noted that "after learning he was under investigation, Zuberi doubled down on his criminal conduct, obstructing justice by creating false records, destroying evidence, and attempting to purchase witnesses’ silence."
According to prosecutors, Zuberi went to great lengths to represent foreign nationals and governments in the US while attempting to change or shift US policy in a way that would create opportunities for his associates, systematically hiding his agendas in various ways. 
Examples of how Zuberi used his influence to promote foreign interests in Congress while failing to report his sponsored representation include urging dozens of members of Congress to pressure Bahrain to lift sanctions from a Bahraini businessman Zuberi had known personally and promoting the image of Sri Lanka in the US, for which he was paid a total of $6.5 million by the government of Sri Lanka.
Zuberi had a record of donating generously to Democrats, including to election campaigns by former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, before shifting to Republicans with Trump's election in 2016.


Tags congress Prison sentence Sri Lanka US Department of Justice Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to UAE's ambassador to Israel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by