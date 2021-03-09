The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump requests mail-in ballot to vote in Palm Beach Municipal election

The report claimed that Trump had requested a mail ballot nearly a week after the deadline to receive a mail ballot in the mail, meaning either he or a designee must pick up the ballot in person.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MARCH 9, 2021 05:41
PRO-TRUMP demonstrators display signs of support as the presidential motorcade drives to Palm Beach International Airport, in Florida on January 5. (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
PRO-TRUMP demonstrators display signs of support as the presidential motorcade drives to Palm Beach International Airport, in Florida on January 5.
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
Despite former US President Donald Trump's history of making false claims regarding the accuracy of mail-in voting, he has apparently returned to voting by mail to vote in municipal elections for Palm Beach, Florida, according to a report published on Monday by the Palm Beach Post.
The report claimed that Trump had requested a mail ballot nearly a week after the deadline to receive a mail ballot in the mail, meaning either he or a designee must pick up the ballot in person.
The report said it was "likely" that Trump would have an associate pick up the ballot, as he did for the presidential primary in March of 2020, and for the August primary.
The Post also noted that former first lady Melania Trump had not requested a mail ballot.
During the run-up to the 2020 election, Trump repeatedly blasted - and even sued - the idea of universal mail-in voting, where elections offices would automatically mail ballots for registered voters to fill in if they wished to vote my mail.
He did this despite the well-known dangers of gathering in large crowds for prolonged periods of time during an explosion of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US, and his own history of voting by mail in previous elections and primaries.


Tags Elections Donald Trump Florida Mail Voter Suppression
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu’s interview with Aryeh Golan was more of the same - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Major powers have interest in joining forces - comment

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

Flaw of Return: Why Israel should stop offering automatic citizenship

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by