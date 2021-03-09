Trump requests mail-in ballot to vote in Palm Beach Municipal election

Despite former US President Donald Trump's history of making false claims regarding the accuracy of mail-in voting, he has apparently returned to voting by mail to vote in municipal elections for Palm Beach, Florida, according to a report published on Monday by the Palm Beach Post.

The report claimed that Trump had requested a mail ballot nearly a week after the deadline to receive a mail ballot in the mail, meaning either he or a designee must pick up the ballot in person.

The report said it was "likely" that Trump would have an associate pick up the ballot, as he did for the presidential primary in March of 2020, and for the August primary.

The Post also noted that former first lady Melania Trump had not requested a mail ballot.

During the run-up to the 2020 election, Trump repeatedly blasted - and even sued - the idea of universal mail-in voting, where elections offices would automatically mail ballots for registered voters to fill in if they wished to vote my mail.

He did this despite the well-known dangers of gathering in large crowds for prolonged periods of time during an explosion of coronavirus cases and deaths in the US, and his own history of voting by mail in previous elections and primaries.