The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump says Spanish Flu 'probably ended the Second World War'

The current trajectory of COVID-19 falls far short of the 1918 Spanish Flu, which infected an estimated 500 million people, killing at least 10% of patients.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2020 15:04
US President Donald Trump stands in front of a US flag as he participates in a roundtable on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, US, July 30, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO)
US President Donald Trump stands in front of a US flag as he participates in a roundtable on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, US, July 30, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA/FILE PHOTO)
US President Donald Trump falsely claimed that the "2017" Spanish Flu "probably ended the Second World War" at a White House press briefing on Monday night - even though the Spanish Flu occurred 21 years prior to World War II.
The president probably meant to refer to World War I, and while the 1918 (not 1917) pandemic arose during the final months of the conflict, it has not been attributed to the end of the war.
"In 1917, they say the great pandemic certainly was a terrible thing, where they lost anywhere from 50 to 100 million people, probably ended the Second World War. All the soldiers were sick, it was a terrible situation," Trump said at the briefing.

About 50 million people died in the 1918 pandemic, the worst in modern history - killing an estimated 675,000 Americans.
The current trajectory of COVID-19 falls far short of the 1918 Spanish Flu, which infected an estimated 500 million people, killing at least 10% of patients.

Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Donald Trump Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi needs to say something about convicted Jewish terrorist Yona Avrushmi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by