The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump to add 244 names to 'American Heroes' garden before leaving office

Many prominent American Jews were also included in the list.

By CODY LEVINE  
JANUARY 19, 2021 08:49
US President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US, December 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHERISS MAY/FILE PHOTO)
US President Donald Trump departs on travel to West Point, New York from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, US, December 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHERISS MAY/FILE PHOTO)
Outgoing President Donald Trump indicated Monday that he wants to honor 244 prominent people as statues in a newly proposed "National Garden of American Heroes," according to multiple news media sources.  
With only one day left in his presidency, Trump said the motive for establishing the garden was due to the allegedly frequent attempts of activists to tear down statues of American historical figures perceived as playing a strong role in preserving the institution of slavery.
"The chronicles of our history show that America is a land of heroes. ... the gates of a beautiful new garden will soon open to the public where the legends of America's past will be remembered," Trump wrote in an executive order on Monday.
"Across this Nation, belief in the greatness and goodness of America has come under attack in recent months and years by a dangerous anti-American extremism that seeks to dismantle our country's history, institutions, and very identity."
"On its grounds, the devastation and discord of the moment will be overcome with abiding love of country and lasting patriotism. This is the American way. When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up. That is our history."
Some of the names proposed include both historical figures from the early years of the United States as well as more modern figures. The executive order suggested prominent people from all types of sectors, music, science, arts, security, law, film, politics and the military.
Many prominent American Jews were also included in the list, such as academic Hannah Arendt, composer Irving Berlin, businessman Peter Drucker, scientist Albert Einstein, economist Milton Friedman, Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Navy Admiral Hyman G. Rickover and mathematician John von Neumann.
The choice of these prominent figures was based on them being a “historically significant American,” according to the executive order.
"Each individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love. Astounding the world by the sheer power of their example, each one of them has contributed indispensably to America’s noble history, the best chapters of which are still to come," the order said.
Despite the order, it remains unclear if the garden will ever be realized, since President-elect Joe Biden is set to begin his term on January 20.


Tags American Jewry United States Statue Trump Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by