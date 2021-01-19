Trump to add 244 names to 'American Heroes' garden before leaving office

Outgoing President Donald Trump indicated Monday that he wants to honor 244 prominent people as statues in a newly proposed "National Garden of American Heroes," according to multiple news media sources. With only one day left in his presidency, Trump said the motive for establishing the garden was due to the allegedly frequent attempts of activists to tear down statues of American historical figures perceived as playing a strong role in preserving the institution of slavery. "The chronicles of our history show that America is a land of heroes. ... the gates of a beautiful new garden will soon open to the public where the legends of America's past will be remembered," Trump wrote in an executive order on Monday. "Across this Nation, belief in the greatness and goodness of America has come under attack in recent months and years by a dangerous anti-American extremism that seeks to dismantle our country's history, institutions, and very identity.""On its grounds, the devastation and discord of the moment will be overcome with abiding love of country and lasting patriotism. This is the American way. When the forces of anti-Americanism have sought to burn, tear down, and destroy, patriots have built, rebuilt, and lifted up. That is our history."Some of the names proposed include both historical figures from the early years of the United States as well as more modern figures. The executive order suggested prominent people from all types of sectors, music, science, arts, security, law, film, politics and the military. Many prominent American Jews were also included in the list, such as academic Hannah Arendt, composer Irving Berlin, businessman Peter Drucker, scientist Albert Einstein, economist Milton Friedman, Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Navy Admiral Hyman G. Rickover and mathematician John von Neumann. The choice of these prominent figures was based on them being a “historically significant American,” according to the executive order."Each individual has been chosen for embodying the American spirit of daring and defiance, excellence and adventure, courage and confidence, loyalty and love. Astounding the world by the sheer power of their example, each one of them has contributed indispensably to America’s noble history, the best chapters of which are still to come," the order said. Despite the order, it remains unclear if the garden will ever be realized, since President-elect Joe Biden is set to begin his term on January 20.