The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Trump to criticize 'cancel culture' during Mount Rushmore trip

A Trump campaign official said the president, who has criticized protesters for tearing down statues during demonstrations against racial inequality, would portray the United States as "virtuous."

By REUTERS  
JULY 3, 2020 23:48
US NAVY F/A-18E Super Hornets conduct a fly-by of South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore in 2006 (photo credit: ANTHONY DOBSON-US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US NAVY F/A-18E Super Hornets conduct a fly-by of South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore in 2006
(photo credit: ANTHONY DOBSON-US NAVY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump will rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" US history during a visit to Mount Rushmore on Friday amid concerns over holding a large gathering during a pandemic and criticism from Native Americans.

Trump will view a fireworks display as part of July 4 celebrations with thousands of people at the South Dakota landmark, which depicts the images of US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

A Trump campaign official said the president, who has criticized protesters for tearing down statues during demonstrations against racial inequality, would portray the United States as "virtuous."

"On the anniversary of America’s founding, the president will tell the truth about America’s history and he will tell the truth about those trying to tear it down and divide our country," the official said.

"The left wing mob and those practicing cancel culture are engaging in totalitarian behavior that is completely alien to American life - and we must not accept it," he said, paraphrasing Trump's expected remarks.

The president has come under criticism for his reaction to nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Trump has emphasized a "law and order" response to the demonstrations.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) tweeted at one point that Trump had disrespected Native Americans and that his South Dakota trip was "glorifying white supremacy." It later deleted the tweet.

Both Washington and Jefferson, revered for their roles in the founding of the nation, were slave owners.

Mount Rushmore has not had fireworks since 2009 because of environmental concerns. Trump advocated for a resumption of the display, and the state says the surrounding Black Hills National Forest has "gained strength" since then and that fireworks technology has advanced.

CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

It will be the Republican president's latest event with large crowds, defying health experts' recommendations to avoid big gatherings amid recent spikes of COVID-19 cases across the country.

Some 7,500 people are expected to attend the outdoor event. Masks will be available but are not required.

South Dakota Republican Governor Kristi Noem told Fox News earlier this week that those who had concerns could stay home and said "we won't be social distancing."

Cheryl Schreier, superintendent of the Mount Rushmore National Memorial from 2010 to 2019, admonished Noem and Trump for defying social distancing guidelines for an event she warned carried risks of spreading disease, triggering wildfires and contaminating groundwater.

"This is a recipe for disaster," she wrote in a column published in the Washington Post.

Trump won the reliably Republican-leaning state in 2016. He has been criticized for holding large events with little social distancing in Oklahoma and Arizona in recent weeks. On Thursday he predicted a "fireworks display like few people have seen."

Native Americans, who reportedly plan to protest during the trip, have criticized Trump's visit for increasing the risk of spreading the virus and for celebrating US independence in an area that is sacred to them.

"It's like if he tried to go and have a fireworks display celebrating independence at the Vatican," Julian Bear Runner, president of the Oglala Sioux tribe, was quoted saying in the Washington Post.

The DNC, which did not respond to a request to explain the reasons for its earlier deleted tweet, criticized Trump for not following social distancing guidelines.

"Instead of living up to the most basic responsibilities of his office this Independence Day, Donald Trump is still downplaying the virus, calling for a slowdown of testing, bucking social distancing guidelines, and showing Americans why we can’t afford four more years of him in the White House,” it said in a statement ahead of the trip.

Trump will hold another celebration for the July 4 holiday on Saturday in Washington.


Tags republicans Donald Trump Democrats Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To stop coronavirus, wear a mask and follow restrictions By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Genet Dasa Racism is a collective problem – but there is still room for hope By GENET DASA

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by