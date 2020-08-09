Trump turns on Sheldon Adelson over campaign funding in heated phone call

As he struggles to stay in touching distance with rival Joe Biden in the polls leading up to November's US presidential election, President Donald Trump would appear to need help from all quarters. However, during a heated phone call last week, the president turned on the Republican Party's biggest donor, billionaire Sheldon Adelson, according to Politico. Adelson had originally called Trump to talk about the coronavirus relief bill and the economy, but according to three anonymous sources, Trump turned on Adelson and demanded to know why more wasn't being done to support Trump's bid for reelection. One source stated it was apparent the president was unaware of exactly how much the Jewish businessman had donated to Trump's cause, but Adelson chose not to retort to Trump's outburst.Adelson and his wife, Miriam, donated millions of dollars to a super Political Action Committee (PAC) supporting Trump in 2018, and have each shown further support in the region of $600,000 leading up to November's election, according to The New York Times.In February, it was reported that the Adelson planned to support Trump's reelection campaign to the tune of $100m.When news of Trump's outburts spread through Republican circles afterward, party officials reportedly grew alarmed that the president may have alienated one of his most important benefactors at a precarious moment in the election campaign. Whilst Trump still holds a financial lead over rival Biden, according to the Federal Electoral Commission, money has been pouring in to the Democrat Party since Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee in April. Sources close to Adelson say it is yet unclear whether the incident will have any impact on the billionaire's future plans regarding GOP funding.