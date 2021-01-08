US Capitol riots: The view from the ground

WASHINGTON – It was at 2:49 p.m. when DC residents received an “Extreme Alert” message on their cellphones, calling them to stay at home.“Mayor Bowser issues a citywide curfew starting 6 p.m.,” the text message read.stormed the Capitol Building, forcing members of Congress to evacuate from the House floor. Four people have died, and several police officers were injured as the shocking scene unfolded.The pictures of Congress members being evacuated from the House gallery as officers are pointing guns at the door; people climbing the Congress walls and smashing windows; a person sitting inside the House speakers’ office – all of these will be remembered for years to come. It was an embarrassing moment that demonstrated to the entire world how divided America is.Amid the chaos, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke on Fox News. “I have been in this Capitol for more than 10 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.“I could not be sadder and more disappointed with the way our country looks at this very moment,” he added. “Anyone involved in this – if you’re hearing me, hear me very loud and clear: This is not the American way; this is not protected by the First Amendment. This must stop now.”The events happened at such a rapid pace, leaving so many people shocked, that the prediction of major news outlets that Jon Ossoff would win the Georgia runoff, effectively giving Democrats control in all three branches for the next two years, went nearly unnoticed.Donald Trump said in 2016, and then again in 2020, that he would be “the law and order candidate.” The events of January 6, one of the last days of his presidency, will be remembered for the lack of both law and order.One of the pillars of every functioning democracy is a peaceful transfer of power. Washington had witnessed some intense moments of violence over the years, but never had the certification process of an elected president been stopped in such a way.The situation in the nation’s capital was far from being calm at that point, as pro-Trump supporters
Many political figures, Democrats and Republicans alike, condemned the violence and vandalism. One of them was Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. It is not unusual for the State Department to call on other governments to respect the election results and remain civil after a contentious election. On Wednesday, Pompeo found himself condemning the protests in Washington.“The storming of the US Capitol today is unacceptable. Lawlessness and rioting – here or around the world – is always unacceptable,” he tweeted. “I have travelled to many countries and always support the right of every human being to protest peacefully for their beliefs and their causes.”The scene in downtown DC was tense. Along 14th Street, near Logan Circle, business owners rushed to close their restaurants, coffee shops and even some drugstores, well ahead of the curfew hour. Some stores were already boarded up, while a couple of crews worked to protect two additional buildings’ windows as the curfew hours approached.Residential areas were also notably quieter than usual, with minimal traffic. As people stayed at home, at least one DC synagogue held a Zoom meeting for a virtual reading of Psalms.But as you got closer to Capitol Hill, thousands of protesters were still walking along Pennsylvania Avenue, some holding signs that called “Stop the Steal.” A few merchandise stands along the avenue offered Trump hats and sweatshirts.Shortly before 6 p.m., an announcer outside the Congress grounds used a microphone to state that a mandatory curfew was in effect and called on the remaining protesters outside the Capitol Building to leave the place, as law enforcement officers walked in one line to escort the protesters away from Congress’s grounds.A few hours after the breach, Congress workers were back at work, picking up the pieces, literally. On the Senate floor, leaders from both sides of the aisle condemned the events and announced that the certification process would continue.Vice President Mike Pence said that Wednesday “was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol,” and thanked the local and federal law enforcement for their work.“We condemn the violence that took place here in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today – you did not win. Violence never wins,” Pence continued. “Freedoms wins, and this is still the people’s house.”AT THE House of Representatives, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, called for unity.“It is time for America to heal. It is time for our communities to come together,” he said. “Let us stop pouring salt in the wounds of America for no reason at all; let us start healing our beloved land and our wonderful people.”By the end of the night, Congress formally certified Biden as the next president of the United States. Pence, who is also the president of the Senate, was the one who announced the results.On January 20, Biden will take the oath of office. During his campaign, he spoke about the need to heal and unite the country. As we have seen on Wednesday, this is going to be a long and complicated task.The protests are over, but life in DC is not back to normal. As tensions remain high, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced overnight she is extending the public emergency for a total of 15 days – meaning, until after Biden’s inauguration.
