The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters?

Trump’s self-celebration needed no such scorched earth, since he had already carpeted his empire with golden houses.

By AMOTZ ASA-EL  
JUNE 4, 2020 20:31
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump walks past a building defaced with graffiti by protesters in Lafayette Park. June 1, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump walks past a building defaced with graffiti by protesters in Lafayette Park. June 1, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS//TOM BRENNER)
The intifada is back. Rubber bullets, tear gas, Molotov cocktails, broken glass, wholesale arrests, citywide curfews, pillars of smoke, and wellsprings of tears are all about us. Only this time, rather than unfold in the proverbial Land of Milk and Honey, all this is raging in the real one: America.
And since our task is to write history’s first draft, it is our duty to answer the first question that future historians, after they will map the violence, assess the damage, and trail the fires that spread from the Midwest to the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, will ask: who torched America?
As with many other mega-events involving a central actor, the scholars will split into two major schools: those who will say Trump torched America, and those who will say he did not. This column sides with the latter.
DONALD TRUMP looted no store, pulled no trigger, struck no match, and pressed his knee against no one’s neck. How could he? Ensconced in the White House – initially above ground, eventually in its underground bunker – he has an ironclad alibi supported by a battery of advisers and secret service agents, whose testimonies are unambiguous: “The president,” they say, “was with us,” thus compelling history to rule: he wasn’t there.
Trump wasn’t there when George Floyd was floored, cuffed, and choked, and he wasn’t there when protests outside policeman Derek Chauvin’s house spread to 400 American towns while police clubbed, shoved and pepper-sprayed demonstrators, passersby, and journalists, too.
Trump was also clearly not there when a Minnesota state patrol arrested CNN reporter Omar Jimenez along with his crew while he was broadcasting from the midst of the inferno that Trump did not spark.
Not only can Trump convincingly show where he was while all this happened elsewhere, he can also show what he was doing – spewing tweets that are all dated and timed – and make it plain that while others were rampaging, torching and shooting, he was silently typing his unique poetry, which in this case included lines like “Get tough Democrat mayors and governors” and the even more succinct “LAW & ORDER.”
Indeed, blaming this conflagration on Trump is like blaming the Great Fire of Rome on Nero.
NERO WAS rumored to have started with his own hands the inferno that devoured 10 of Rome’s 14 districts, and also to have climbed a rooftop from which he admired the flames’ view while playing a harp. In fact, the fire started in the city’s shops while the emperor was some 50 km. away.
Trump actually was in his capital when mayhem erupted, but even so, his blamelessness is even clearer than Nero’s.
Rumors about Nero’s plot were fed by his developmental response to the fire, which was to build on its ashes an elaborate palace he called the Golden House, a project that made people assume the fire was designed to clear the vast real estate it required.
Trump’s self-celebration needed no such scorched earth, since he had already carpeted his empire with golden houses, phallic towers, and sprawling golf clubs well before it caught fire.
Also, Nero used the fire to scapegoat Rome’s Christians as its plotters. Trump did the exact opposite of that, emerging at a church’s boarded facade in order to publicly salute Christianity and hail its holy book.
Then again, there are similarities between the Roman and American emperors – for instance, the narcissistic need to be at center stage, an urge that made Nero try to act in a theater, about as successfully as Trump has been trying to play national leader.
And yes, like Nero, who habitually executed real and imagined plotters, Trump has routinely shed key aides, from secretary of state Rex Tillerson, secretary of defense James Mattis and national security advisers Michael Flynn and Herbert McMaster to White House chiefs of staff John Kelly and Reince Priebus, communications director Anthony Scaramucci, health secretary Tom Price, and the list goes on.
And yes, with Trump blaming American governors and unleashing the military on the people, while Gen. Martin Dempsey, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, cries out that “America is not a battleground” and “our fellow citizens are not the enemy”; and with Mattis diagnosing “we are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership” – Nero’s last days do come to mind, because then, too, before even his bodyguards turned on him, “no provincial governor or army general felt safe” (Michael Grant, The Twelve Caesars, 1975, p. 150).
But still, to say that Trump torched America? Not only does he have an alibi, the fire’s real culprits were in this case caught red-handed.
Everyone saw who torched America; everyone saw the arsonists were the people Trump had humiliated, libeled, cornered, and scorned; the people who were unsettled by his degradations of women; by his claim that a white supremacist mob included “good people”; by his dubbing illegal immigrants as “animals” and “rapists”; by his libel that Haitian immigrants “all have AIDS”; by his assertion that “laziness is a trait in blacks”; by his quip that Nigerian immigrants will never “go back to their huts”; by his picking a fight with a fallen Muslim soldier’s grieving parents; and by his draft dodger’s disparagement of war hero John McCain’s captivity.
These, then, were the people who torched America, whether as the demonstrator who could no longer stomach the social insult and political despair the president had kindled, or as the looter who effectively said: if my leader can be bad every day of his good life, why can’t I be bad this one day of my bad life?
So no, Donald Trump didn’t torch the American republic. He just torched the American people.

www.MiddleIsrael.net
The writer’s best-selling Mitz’ad Ha’ivelet Hayehudi (The Jewish March of Folly, Yediot Sfarim, 2019) is a revisionist history of the Jewish people’s leadership from antiquity to modernity.


Tags United States Donald Trump riot
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by