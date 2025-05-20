Support Israel’s tomorrow, together: Israel Bonds CEO Dani Naveh on investment post-October 7

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Israel Bonds President and CEO Dani Naveh shared powerful insights on the organization’s role in bolstering Israel’s economy in the wake of the October 7 attacks, revealing for the first time that nearly $5 billion has been raised since the start of the war.

“On October 7, really, on that same day, I initiated a special campaign of support for Israel,” Naveh said. “We have mobilized all our professional staff all around the world… and I am so proud to tell you that… in one month, 30 days, we have raised $1 billion for Israel… [and] since October 7, Israel Bonds raised almost $5 billion.”

Naveh emphasized that this level of investment is more than financial—it is symbolic of a united front. “These funds really have played an important part in Israel’s economic resilience. And you can see so many people around the world coming forward asking, how can we help Israel? And by investing in Israel Bonds, they found a great way to make this impact.”

Despite current market volatility, Naveh reassured the audience that Israel Bonds remain a strong and reliable investment option. “Purchasing Israel Bonds is a great alternative for someone who looks for a strong and steady return… We always follow the treasuries of the United States. So we give some spreads over the treasuries.”

He highlighted accessibility as a key feature of Israel Bonds’ approach, so that anyone can invest. “Not only do people who have the capability to invest millions of dollars invest in Israel Bonds. We have investors from all walks of life… We have a great product, we call it eMazel… You can go online and get these bonds for a $36 gift for a Bar Mitzvah.”

The Jerusalem Post's Annual Conference in New York, US, May 19, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Investing in Israel's tomorrow, today

Naveh closed by stressing the importance of engaging the next generation through the organization’s New Leadership Division. “By investing in Israel Bonds, by being involved, they are not just building a bond with Israel for today—they are doing it for tomorrow… We brand it as ‘Support Israel’s Tomorrow Together,’ and it’s resonating.”