Dr. Merav Galili outlines “Israel 3.0” vision at Jerusalem Post Conference

Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Dr. Merav Galili, CEO of the Menomadin Foundation, presented a sweeping call to reshape Israel’s national strategy through what she termed “Israel 3.0”—a framework for building long-term resilience that is rooted in leadership, policy, and sustainable impact.

“Israel 1.0 was about survival. Israel 2.0 was about success,” Galili told the audience. “Israel 3.0 is about resilience, creating national roadmaps and forging leadership that unites us in crisis and propels us forward in times of opportunity.”

Galili outlined five core pillars driving Menomadin’s work: leadership development, local municipality empowerment, regional collaboration, national policy design, and a business-minded approach. She emphasized that these pillars are not abstract concepts, but practical systems already being implemented on the ground.

“In Israel 3.0, leadership becomes national infrastructure,” she said. “We need more than strong systems. We need the people who lead them.” Galili highlighted the foundation’s ALARM program for the Druze community, a public sector leadership incubator now expanding nationwide with government backing and measurable outcomes.

Galili stressed that resilience must begin at the local level. “Municipals are where education, welfare, and daily life happen… They are the front line of trust with the people,” she said, pointing to the foundation’s six-year partnership with the city of Tiberias. When 14,000 evacuees arrived there after October 7—a 25% population increase overnight—the city opened a school for 2,500 children within weeks, while elderly services were expanded and core functions continued without disruption. The Jerusalem Post's Annual Conference in New York, US, May 19, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Scaling meaningful impact: From local programs to national policy

She also addressed national policy, citing Menomadin’s “Right to Good Welfare” plan, adopted by two consecutive governments. “To truly scale impact, we must go beyond systematic programs and shape national policy. That’s the highest, most meaningful form of scale.”

Galili concluded with a message of unity, recalling her childhood in Brooklyn’s Jewish community. “We are more than a country. We are a people bound together across oceans, generations, and destiny,” she said. “That unwavering sense of mutual responsibility called Israel is not just a value—it is the living, breathing strength of our people, and it is what will carry us forward, together, always.”