Bank Leumi CEO: ‘Those to invest now in Israel will enjoy significant returns’

Bank Leumi CEO Hanan Friedman struck a confident and optimistic tone at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York on May 19, 2025, urging global investors to recognize Israel as a beacon of economic resilience and opportunity.

Just months after one of the most challenging years in the country’s recent history, Friedman declared that despite adversity, “Israel is an excellent investment option” and “a kind of safe haven” amid global volatility.

Friedman opened by recalling his remarks at last year’s conference, where he urged investment in Israel. “I said that NOW is the time to invest in Israel, not just out of Zionist values, but because of the business opportunity,” he said. “One year later, despite the pessimistic forecasts of the rating agencies, the actual growth was positive.”

Citing Bank of Israel data, Friedman pointed to a much higher GDP growth forecast for 2025 and 2026 than the OECD average. He credited the central bank’s “successful monetary policy” with helping Israel defy expectations and sustain economic momentum.

Friedman highlighted the performance of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), which rose 44% over the past year, more than double the S&P 500’s 20% increase. “For those unfamiliar with the resilience of Israelis, it looks like a miracle,” he said. “The truth is that the Israeli economy performs better than others during and after all major crises.”

He also emphasized the growth opportunities in sectors like infrastructure, housing, high-tech, and defense exports. He remarked, "The estimated investment in transportation projects alone exceeds 100 billion shekels,” further noting that 2024 marked a record in defense exports, exceeding 50 billion NIS.

“The Israeli banking sector is stable and among the most efficient in the world,” Friedman added, and praised the nation's technological innovation, fueled in part by young veterans returning from war with new ideas. “In a world of volatility, the Israeli economy is a kind of safe haven,” Friedman concluded. “To invest in Israel is also to invest in this remarkable DNA.”

This article was written in cooperation with Bank Leumi