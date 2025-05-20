Director General of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration at Jpost Conference

Avichai Kahana, Director General of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday, predicted that aliyah will greatly increase when the Swords of Iron War ends. Kahane pointed out that in the months immediately following the outbreak of the war, thousands made aliyah. “They came here in large numbers, during one of the most catastrophic crises in our history,” he said. “They asked to be part of Israel, even in its hardest and most painful moment.” Since October 7, he said, 50,000 people have made aliyah.

Kahana described the Aliyah Ministry’s approach to aliyah as Aliyah 2.0. “Aliyah 2.0 is not just about supporting Olim. It’s about addressing the critical need and pain points of turning aliyah into a true growth engine.”

By 2026, Israel is expected to have the lowest physician-to-population ratio in the OECD, said Kahana, and Israel must increase the number of doctors and other professionals. “We need doctors. We need engineers. We need tech professionals. If we want to lead the world in AI, we need the best minds,” said Kahanah.

“For the first time in Israel’s history,” he continued, “we are identifying what the country lacks and truly needs, and we are actively working to bring that talent home. We are building a global recruitment system just for them, using small tools, AI, and direct outreach to find the right people. So far, in 2024, we have already brought in 519 doctors, and we expect to bring 600 more in 2025. This is a major move.”

Kahana said that the economic impact of aliyah is substantial. “Our research shows that every shekel invested in aliyah brings 5 shekels into the Israeli economy. The direct contribution of immigration between 2022 and 2024 is estimated at around NIS 2 billion. This isn’t just a social program. It’s one of Israel’s smartest investments.

“Israel has urgent needs, and we can’t afford to ignore them. Aliyah has always been our shared hope, and now it’s a national mission. We’re driven by Zionism, by people, by belief, and by our hearts. This is Aliyah 2.0.”

Written in collaboration with Ministry of Aliyah and Integration