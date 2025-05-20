Sdot Negev Council head at Jpost Conference: “We are going to bring new people to this area”

Tamir Idan, Head of the Sdot-Negev regional council, told attendees at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday that plans are underway to bring new residents to the area, adding that they are developing a new community that will accommodate 500 families.

Idan, who was interviewed by Dr. Merav Galili, CEO of the Menomadin Foundation, which strengthens Israel’s social resilience by developing and implementing national roadmaps in collaboration with government ministries, regional authorities, and municipalities, recounted his experiences of the events of October 7. “The first reaction was shock, disbelief, and great fear,” he said. Usually, he explained, when a security event occurred, the army would call him and inform him of what was happening. On October 7, when Idan tried contacting the IDF and the police, he was unable to reach anyone.

“On that morning,” said Galili, “Tamir acted with calm, strategic clarity, activating emergency protocols, mobilizing resources, and standing with his people while under fire. His leadership post-October 7 has transformed pain into purpose through investments in education, infrastructure, and long-term programs.”

When asked by Galili how he continues his work in the face of the tragedy, Idan replied that the faces of the children are what keep him motivated, as a photo of his granddaughter, who was born on October 22, just 15 days after the war began, appeared behind him on the screen. “When you see these children, when you see new life coming in Israel and your family, you know that there is hope.”

Discussing the plan for a new community in the area, Idan said, “Five hundred new families are going to come to our region. We are going to bring new people to this area, and we are focusing on education, to give the tools to our children to break the glass ceiling that they have. In the periphery, there is a fear of high-tech. We are going to establish a high-tech school in our region, and it’s going to be a success.

“We are four generations in this place. We have deep roots, and we want to stay here. We must continue, move on, rebuild, and make this country and our communities stronger than ever.”

Written in collaboration with Sdot-Negev regional council