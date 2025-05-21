Israeli legal experts Shurat HaDin call for global reckoning in fight against Hamas

A pivotal panel during the Jerusalem Post’s 2025 Annual Conference, moderated by diplomatic correspondent Amichai Stein, convened three prominent figures on the legal frontlines of Israel’s ongoing struggle against terrorism and global prejudice: Attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, MK Simcha Rothman, and Adv. Yael Yativ.

Darshan-Leitner, President of Shurat HaDin, emphasized the need to fight Hamas not only on the battlefield but also in the courtroom. “For Israel to win the war over Hamas and to bring back the hostages… we have to dismantle the terror organization by going after their financial infrastructure,” she said. “Follow the money, target the money, kill the money.”

Since October 7, Shurat HaDin has intensified legal campaigns against entities aiding terror, including the Palestinian Authority, Qatari charities, and cryptocurrency platforms. Darshan-Leitner vowed to hold international organizations accountable for betrayal and complicity. “We went after the Red Cross that abandoned the hostages… and after UNRWA, which helped Hamas by hiding launchers and missiles,” she stated. “They think they have immunity, but they do not.”

MK Simcha Rothman concentrated on Israel’s internal legal framework, advocating for a significant change in how the justice system handles terrorism. “We’re still prosecuting terrorists like we are on October 6,” he said.

Rothman also highlighted a legal discrepancy in prosecuting incitement for genocide, noting that while it's punishable by death under Israeli law, it is almost never enforced. “If the United States starts prosecuting incitement for genocide, Qatar-funded mosques five kilometers from here will have a lot to answer for,” he said.

Yael Yativ shared the emotional survival story of a soldier treated at Assuta Ashdod Hospital. “We do not cry - we are resilient,” a soldier’s mother told her. The panelists conveyed a strong message: Israel’s legal and moral struggle goes well beyond the battlefield, requiring courage, innovation, and global accountability.

This article was written in cooperation with Nitsana Darshan-Leitner