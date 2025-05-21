Calla Residence Club 154 luxury project promoted at Post Conference in NY

Lee Ziv, VP of Sales at Gindi Group, presented Calla Residence Club 154, a Tel Aviv luxury development, in an on-stage interview at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York on Monday. Ziv said that the project, which includes 31 apartments, is a private, boutique-like, luxurious development that feels like home.

Calla Residence Club 154 is in one of the best spots in Tel Aviv, between Hayarkon St and Am Israel Hai St, just a short two-minute walk from the beach. Residents are close to everything – great restaurants, markets, and places to have fun. They can experience the abundance of city life near the coastline, from the bustling Carmel market during the day, to the vibrant nightlife packed with eateries and bars. Yet, it’s still very quiet and peaceful. “It’s really rare to find a place like that where you can enjoy all the energy of Tel Aviv but still feel relaxed by the sea,” said Ziv.

Calla Residence Club 154 is special because it is small and very private. The design is stylish and modern. The project features a wealth of high-end facilities, including a deluxe spa, a gym with yoga and Pilates rooms, a club lounge, concierge services, a meeting room, and a cinema. “Today, people want more than just a nice apartment. They want a full lifestyle – a place where they can relax, work, and enjoy life. It’s made for people who want a peaceful and beautiful place by the sea, and all about making life peaceful, easy, comfortable, and special every day,” said Ziv.

Calla Residence Club 154 was developed by Chen and Itay Gindi Ltd., one of Israel’s best-known and most experienced developers with over twenty-five years of experience in high-quality luxury projects. Their goal is to create special homes that people love to live in, and Calla Residence Club 154 shows that perfectly. Calla residence club 154, HaYarkon St 154, Tel Aviv. (credit: CRAFT Studio)

The building was designed by the renowned Paris-based designer Raphael Navot, who modernized and softened the well-distinctive Tel Aviv Bauhaus architectural style for the 21st century. The interiors were created by Dana Oberson, one of Israel’s top interior designers. Ziv explained that Oberson used natural, soft colors and materials to make Calla Residence Club 154 elegant and very calm. Together, Navot and Oberson made Calla Residence Club 154 feel warm, light, and connected to the sea.

Construction of Calla Residence Club 154 has begun and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027. Ziv shared that one-bedroom apartments at Calla Residence Club 154 begin at NIS 5.3 million, with two-bedroom apartments available at NIS 9.6 million, a garden apartment beginning at NIS 19 million, and two mini-penthouses. All include top-quality finishes and sea views. “It’s always time to invest in Tel Aviv,” she said. “If you love the sea in Tel Aviv, you’re going to love this. All of the apartments are very special and very beautiful.”

This article was written in cooperation with Gindi Group