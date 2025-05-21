Hip-hop violinist Miri Ben Ari electrifies at JPost Conference

Grammy Award-winning violinist and music-tech entrepreneur Miri Ben Ari captivated attendees at the 2025 Jerusalem Post Annual Conference with a dynamic performance and inspiring message about innovation, identity, and the unifying power of music.

Opening with a hip-hop rendition of Beethoven’s “Für Elise,” Ben Ari brought the crowd to life, blending classical technique with modern rhythm. “They call me the hip-hop violinist,” she declared, adding, “I’m actually the first and only violinist, and Israeli, to win a Grammy in the hip-hop category.”

Ben Ari followed the classical remix with a mashup of violin-backed hip-hop hits, including Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ’Em,” as part of what she called her mission to “make the violin cool.” Her energetic performance was punctuated by calls for audience participation: “If you feel like making noise, you have to go for it!”

But the artist’s message extended beyond music. In a brief talk between performances, she shared her journey as a creator and innovator, likening her life to a startup. “My first startup ever was the violin,” she said. “And the problem I was trying to solve is how to make this instrument cool.”

Miri Ben-Ari, known for her spirited approach, is now applying that energy to the tech world. She revealed the launch of her company, Boom Bap, a social music streaming platform. Her motivation stems from the idea that despite music's strong connective power, current music platforms don't foster genuine connection among users.

With a seven-person team and a mission to integrate Israeli innovation into the global music scene, Ben Ari hopes her new venture will “open doors to many Israeli startups trying to enter this space.”

Written in collaboration with Miri Ben Ari