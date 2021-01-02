Abbas announces agreement with Hamas to hold elections

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Saturday that he has reached agreement with Hamas to hold presidential and parliamentary elections. Abbas’s announcement came after he received a written letter from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh about ending the dispute between Hamas and Abbas’s Fatah faction. Hamas did not immediately comment on Abbas’s announcement. Palestinians said on Saturday that they believe the announcement aims to send a message to the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden that the PA is serious about holding new elections. Abbas and senior Palestinians officials have indicated their desire to deal with a Biden administration. The PA leadership has been boycotting the administration of President Donald Trump since December 2017. The last presidential election was held in January 2005, when Abbas was elected for a four-year term in office. A year later, the Palestinians held a parliamentary election that resulted in a Hamas victory. In 2007, Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip after overthrowing the PA regime there. The letter was relayed to Abbas by senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, who in recent months has been negotiating with Hamas about ways of ending the rivalry between the two parties.
After reviewing Haniyeh's letter, Abbas gave his instructions to Rajoub to inform Hamas that he (Abbas) welcomes what was mentioned in the letter regarding ending the division [between Fatah and Hamas], establishing partnership and achieving national unity through democratic elections with full proportional representation," according to a statement issued by the PA president's office. "Fatah is committed to the path of building partnership and national unity." Abbas has decided to invite Hanna Naser, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Committee, to discuss with him the procedures that need to be followed to issue a decree for holding the elections in accordance with the law, the statement read. Abbas thanked Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Russia and Jordan for their efforts to reach an agreement between Fatah and Hamas on holding the elections. Last year, Rajoub announced that he reached agreement with Hamas on holding the long overdue elections. The announcement came after a series of meetings between Fatah and Hamas officials in Turkey, Qatar and Egypt. Hamas, however, did not confirm the agreement. Fatah and Hamas launched unity talks in July 2020 and said they agreed to work together to thwart US and Israeli "conspiracies" against the Palestinians.Their efforts to end the dispute ended last October after the PA announced its decision to restore civil and security relations with Israel.Since 2007, Fatah and Hamas have reached several "reconciliation" agreements that failed to materialize.