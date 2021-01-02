The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Abbas announces agreement with Hamas to hold elections

Hamas did not immediately comment on Abbas’s announcement.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 2, 2021 14:49
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) and President Mahmoud Abbas (L) at the swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 13, 2019. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayeh (R) and President Mahmoud Abbas (L) at the swearing in ceremony of the new government at the Palestinian Authority's headquarters in the West Bank town of Ramallah, April 13, 2019.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Saturday that he has reached agreement with Hamas to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.
Abbas’s announcement came after he received a written letter from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh about ending the dispute between Hamas and Abbas’s Fatah faction.
Hamas did not immediately comment on Abbas’s announcement.
Palestinians said on Saturday that they believe the announcement aims to send a message to the incoming US administration of President-elect Joe Biden that the PA is serious about holding new elections.
Abbas and senior Palestinians officials have indicated their desire to deal with a Biden administration. The PA leadership has been boycotting the administration of President Donald Trump since December 2017.
The last presidential election was held in January 2005, when Abbas was elected for a four-year term in office. A year later, the Palestinians held a parliamentary election that resulted in a Hamas victory. In 2007, Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip after overthrowing the PA regime there.
The letter was relayed to Abbas by senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, who in recent months has been negotiating with Hamas about ways of ending the rivalry between the two parties.
“After reviewing Haniyeh’s letter, Abbas gave his instructions to Rajoub to inform Hamas that he (Abbas) welcomes what was mentioned in the letter regarding ending the division [between Fatah and Hamas], establishing partnership and achieving national unity through democratic elections with full proportional representation,” according to a statement issued by the PA president’s office. “Fatah is committed to the path of building partnership and national unity.”
Abbas has decided to invite Hanna Naser, Chairman of the Palestinian Central Elections Committee, to discuss with him the procedures that need to be followed to issue a decree for holding the elections in accordance with the law, the statement read.
Abbas thanked Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Russia and Jordan for their efforts to reach an agreement between Fatah and Hamas on holding the elections.
Last year, Rajoub announced that he reached agreement with Hamas on holding the long overdue elections. The announcement came after a series of meetings between Fatah and Hamas officials in Turkey, Qatar and Egypt. Hamas, however, did not confirm the agreement.
Fatah and Hamas launched unity talks in July 2020 and said they agreed to work together to thwart US and Israeli “conspiracies” against the Palestinians.
Their efforts to end the dispute ended last October after the PA announced its decision to restore civil and security relations with Israel.
Since 2007, Fatah and Hamas have reached several “reconciliation” agreements that failed to materialize.


Tags Hamas Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by