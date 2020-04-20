Abbas warns Israel, US against 'annexation'

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday warned the Israeli government and the US administration against plans to “annex” any part of the West Bank.Abbas, who was speaking via video conference during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, said that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic does not mean that the Palestinians have forgotten about Israel’s intentions to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and Northern Dead Sea. The warning came in wake of a Palestinian diplomatic blitz to rally worldwide support for Palestinian opposition to Israel’s intention to apply sovereignty to parts of the West Bank. PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said he had phone conversations with several officials in different countries to warn them about the “annexation” plan.“Despite our preoccupation [with the virus], we also have politics, Abbas said. “Don’t think that because of the coronavirus we forgot about the annexation or [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s measures or the Deal of the Century. No. We continue to seek an end to the occupation and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.”Abbas said that the Palestinian position has not changed since US President Donald Trump announced his plan for Mideast peace, also known as the Deal of the Century.“Netanyahu is now talking about annexation,” Abbas added. “As soon as he makes an announcement, we will take measures.”Abbas did not reveal the nature of the measures he was planning to take in response to the “annexation.”In the past, he and other Palestinian officials have threatened to revoke all signed agreements with Israel if Israel proceeded with its intention to apply sovereignty to any part of the West Bank. They have also threatened to suspend security coordination between the Palestinian security establishment and the IDF, and revoke Palestinian recognition of Israel.This was the first time that Abbas had addressed the PA cabinet since the outbreak of the coronavirus last month.Abbas has not been seen in public since the beginning of the crisis and has maintained contact with Palestinian officials only by phone and video conference.Abbas’s absence from public life has paved the way for PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shttayeh to lead Palestinian efforts to curb the spread of the disease. The 62-year-old Shtayyeh has been praised by many Palestinians for his government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, with some saying that would enhance his chances of succeeding the 84-year-old Abbas.Monday’s appearance was apparently designed to show that Abbas remains in control of the situation and that the PA government is acting on his instructions.In his speech, Abbas instructed the Shtayyeh government to ease restrictions “in a calculated manner” in some Palestinian communities, particularly on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan. Several Palestinian villages and cities have been under lockdown since Abbas announced a state of emergency last month as part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus.“We don’t want to export fear to the residents, but there is no fixed date for the end of this crisis,” Abbas cautioned.He claimed that Israel did not take any measures regarding Palestinian workers in Israel in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus. “We are working to ensure that these workers don’t become a source for the disease by making sure they are committed to quarantine and examinations for those who show symptoms,” he said. “Despite that, we are continuing to work with the Israeli side so that the workers could return to their homes in a dignified way.”The coronavirus crisis, Abbas continued, “has placed us before two options; either measures that some may consider as harsh, or that we lose our people. Therefore, we will do our utmost not to lose our people.”Meanwhile, the PA government announced on Monday that seven new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, bringing the total number of infected patients to 449. The number of Palestinians who have recovered from the disease stood at 70 by Monday morning.Two of the new cases were confirmed in the Gaza Strip, raising the number of patients there to 15.Two patients from Bethlehem who previously recovered from the disease have again tested positive for the virus, according to Kamal al-Shahkrah, a senior official with the PA Ministry of Health.