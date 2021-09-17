The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
AJC's Arabic video series challenges misconceptions on Israel

The newest video in AJC's Arabic series, "Is Israel Only for Jews?," focuses on highlighting the coexistence of religious and ethnic groups in Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 14:23
Matthew Brooks (R) and Halie Soifer (C) speaking at AJC's global forum plenary session, June 2019 (photo credit: MARTIN SIMON)
Matthew Brooks (R) and Halie Soifer (C) speaking at AJC's global forum plenary session, June 2019
(photo credit: MARTIN SIMON)
The sixth installment of the American Jewish Committee's Arabic-language video series "About the Jews" was released on Tuesday.
"About the Jews" is a YouTube video series released by AJC on their Arabic-language platforms and aims to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions within the Arab world about the State of Israel and the Jewish people.
The newest video in the series, "Is Israel Only for Jews?," focuses on highlighting the coexistence of religious and ethnic groups in Israel, while challenging several notions regarding the daily life of an Arab-Israeli.
The video acknowledges inequalities and outstanding social challenges within Israel, as well as the democratic tools all citizens of Israel possess to address them.
"As the Arab world displays greater openness to Israel, it is important that perceptions of the Jewish state reflect its remarkable pluralism and diversity," said AJC CEO David Harris.
"Israel is, at once, the homeland of the Jewish people and a thriving democracy that is home to more than 1.8 million Arab citizens, all of whom enjoy equal rights and freedoms," added Harris.
Thousands of Jews and Arabs march in Tel Aviv for peace and coexistence, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (credit: STANDING TOGETHER)Thousands of Jews and Arabs march in Tel Aviv for peace and coexistence, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (credit: STANDING TOGETHER)
AJC's video series, most watched in countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, also touched on other delicate subjects, such as the Jewish connection to Jerusalem, the Holocaust and the history of Muslim-Jewish relations.
"The barriers to peace between Israel and the Palestinians are political, not religious or ethnic," said Harris. "We hope this new film will help promote Arab-Israeli peace by upending stereotypes about Israel and fostering greater understanding of the Jewish state throughout the Arab world."
You can watch the English version of "Is Israel Only for Jews?" by AJC below:


Tags Israel Arab world American Jewish Committee
