AJC's Arabic video series challenges misconceptions on Israel

The sixth installment of the American Jewish Committee 's Arabic-language video series "About the Jews" was released on Tuesday.

"About the Jews" is a YouTube video series released by AJC on their Arabic-language platforms and aims to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions within the Arab world about the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The newest video in the series, "Is Israel Only for Jews?," focuses on highlighting the coexistence of religious and ethnic groups in Israel, while challenging several notions regarding the daily life of an Arab-Israeli

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The video acknowledges inequalities and outstanding social challenges within Israel, as well as the democratic tools all citizens of Israel possess to address them.

"As the Arab world displays greater openness to Israel, it is important that perceptions of the Jewish state reflect its remarkable pluralism and diversity," said AJC CEO David Harris.

"Israel is, at once, the homeland of the Jewish people and a thriving democracy that is home to more than 1.8 million Arab citizens, all of whom enjoy equal rights and freedoms," added Harris.

Thousands of Jews and Arabs march in Tel Aviv for peace and coexistence, Saturday, May 22, 2021. (credit: STANDING TOGETHER)

AJC's video series, most watched in countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, also touched on other delicate subjects, such as the Jewish connection to Jerusalem, the Holocaust and the history of Muslim-Jewish relations.

"The barriers to peace between Israel and the Palestinians are political, not religious or ethnic," said Harris. "We hope this new film will help promote Arab-Israeli peace by upending stereotypes about Israel and fostering greater understanding of the Jewish state throughout the Arab world."

You can watch the English version of "Is Israel Only for Jews?" by AJC below: