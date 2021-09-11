All smiles: Fugitives' faces photoshopped by Palestinian media

Photoshopped photos of the captured Gilboa Prison fugitives were shared on the social media platforms of Palestinian news outlets on Saturday.

Yakoub Mohammed Qadri and Mohammed Ardah's faces were photoshopped to appear as if they had a wide smile on their faces as Israel Police arrested them in Nazareth, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Social media quickly caught on to the photos, which have been faked for an unknown reason.

A Twitter account parodying the Mossad was the first to react, writing "Gaza media just FaceApp'ed a smile on the two re-captured Palestinian terrorists and we can't even."



Gaza media just FaceApp'ed a smile on the 2 recaptured Palestinian terrorists and we can't even. pic.twitter.com/b19iZVpyJV September 10, 2021

The account went on to show the straightforward manner in which the photos were tampered with.

Another video making waves on Twitter made fun of the photoshopped photos, instead using the app to make recaptured terrorist Mohammed Ardah sing along to "I Want to Break Free" by Queen.

Israeli media speculated the photos were photoshopped to encourage the Palestinian public, who have suffered a blow to morale after celebarting the prisoners' escape throughout the week.