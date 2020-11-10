Arab world sends Foreign Min. messages of support after peace deals

In recent months, with the announcements of the normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has been flooded with a very large amount of messages of love and peace from residents of Arab countries on social media, the ministry said on Tuesday.

From Morocco to Iraq, from Syria to Yemen, thousands of residents from Arab countries recently sent the Foreign Ministry's Arabic social media accounts pictures of their passports, accompanied by messages of support for peace with the State of Israel, the ministry said.

In their messages, the participants sought to express their support for the recent normalization agreements and the establishment of diplomatic relations with the State of Israel.

Some even wrote messages in Hebrew while others sent videos from their countries which included messages of peace.

Millions of people around the Arab world follow the Foreign Ministry's various accounts in Arabic on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, the contents of which receive about 100 million views every month, according to the ministry.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}