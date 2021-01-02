The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Arafat’s widow: Second Intifada was a mistake

Deposed Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan, a former PA security commander in the Gaza Strip, moved to the United Arab Emirates after falling out with PA President Mahmoud Abbas ten years ago.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 2, 2021 13:13
A woman passes a poster depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, Beirut (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
A woman passes a poster depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat, Shatila Palestinian refugee camp, Beirut
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
Israel was not responsible for the death of Yasser Arafat and the Second Intifada, which erupted in September 2000, was a mistake, Suha Arafat, the widow of the former PLO Chairman was quoted as saying over the weekend.
On her Instagram account, Suha wrote on Friday that she does not accuse anyone, “not even Israel, of killing [Yasser Arafat] because until now I don’t have evidence against anyone.”
Suha said that she did not want the issue of her husband’s death to be part of Palestinian “internal political battles.”
She was apparently referring to allegations by senior Palestinian Authority officials that deposed Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan was involved in the “assassination” of Arafat, who died in a French hospital in November 2004.
Dahlan, a former PA security commander in the Gaza Strip, moved to the United Arab Emirates after falling out with PA President Mahmoud Abbas ten years ago.
PA and Fatah officials have since claimed that Israel, with the help of Palestinian “collaborators,” was behind the “assassination” of Arafat. A special commission of inquiry set up by the PA leadership, however, has failed to substantiate the claim.
Suha confirmed that she was recently interviewed for an Israeli documentary about her husband, and that said that the Second Intifada was a mistake.
“I expressed my opinion that the Intifada was a mistake because we lost a lot and our war with them (Israel) was asymmetrical,” she wrote on her Instagram account. I’m not afraid of expressing my opinion.”
Suha’s remarks came after the Yedioth Ahronot newspaper quoted her on Friday as saying that she does not believe that Israel was responsible for the death of Yasser Arafat, although she is convinced that he had been “poisoned.”
She was also quoted as saying that the Second Intifada “was Yasser Arafat’s biggest mistake” and that he should not have returned to the path of terrorism.
The newspaper said that her statements were made during an interview with the director of the documentary called “Enemies,” which is scheduled to be broadcast by the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, KAN.
Suha, 58, has been living aboard since the death of Yasser Arafat. She has often criticized the PA, accusing its leaders of seeking to silence her.
Recently, she threatened to “open the gates of hell” on senior PA officials. “I have Yasser’s personal diary,” she said in an interview with KAN in August 2020. “He wrote about every one of them. If I publish a tiny piece of paper of what Yasser wrote about them, it will expose them to their people.”
Her threat came after she faced backlash for attacking the PA over its denunciation of the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
“I want to apologize, in the name of the honorable among the Palestinian people, to the Emirati people and their leadership for the desecration and burning of the UAE flag in Jerusalem and Palestine, and for the insult to the symbols of the beloved UAE,” she wrote then on her Instagram account.
Addressing the Palestinians, she added: “Our generations need to read history well to learn how the UAE supported the Palestinian people and cause in the past and present.”
Suha’s apology, which drew sharp criticism from senior PA officials, came after Palestinian protesters burned UAE flags and pictures of crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in response to the deal with Israel.
The PA leadership had condemned the normalization agreement as a “betrayal of the Palestinians, Jerusalem and al-Aqsa Mosque.”
Several Palestinians on Saturday criticized Suha for “exonerating” Israel from the death of her husband.
Hassan Asfour, a former PA minister and editor of the online Amad news outlet, wrote in response to her statements: “Your silence is good. Silence is a talent that is much greater than gossip from the suburbs of Paris or elsewhere. By the way, Yasser Arafat is the leader of a people, not your husband.”


Tags Palestinian Authority yasser arafat second intifada
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs a new police force

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Meet Aryeh Lightstone, behind-the-scenes US-Israel facilitator

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Stopping to smell the roses of 2020

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

How Netanyahu's criminal gang took over Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Tehran’s hope for a happy nuclear new year - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by