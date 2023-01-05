The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

US amb. to Israel: We don't like provocative actions on Temple Mount

Tom Nides talks Temple Mount and the Jerusalem Pride Parade during a morning radio show.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 5, 2023 10:27
Tom Nides, the influential US ambassador to Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Tom Nides, the influential US ambassador to Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on Thursday morning that "actions that are obviously provocative" are not particularly liked by the United States, referring to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's notable trip to the Temple Mount on Tuesday morning.

Speaking with Ilana Dayan on Army Radio, Nides said that the particularly big concern surrounding Ben-Gvir's actions is not one relating to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's control over his coalition, but rather that "we got up in the morning and saw many of Israel's allies and friends... voicing a huge amount of concern about this."

He clarified that the main concern is about Israel keeping relations calm with the surrounding countries with which it is at peace, including the Abraham Accords countries.

"We support maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount, period, full stop," he said. "This is a democracy. If there are values that we believe are contrary to the values that we share... friends will differ. Friends have arguments."

"We support maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount, period, full stop."

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides

Ben-Gvir's controversial visit to the Temple Mount on Tuesday, his first since the November election, was faced with broad criticism worldwide. This also led to threats of violence by Palestinian factions who saw Ben-Gvir's actions as an escalation on behalf of Israel.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, in May. (credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters) MK Itamar Ben-Gvir visits the Temple Mount, in May. (credit: Sinan Abu Mayzer/Reuters)

Netanyahu, in the meantime, was briefed on Ben-Gvir's trip prior to its occurrence and did not express any opposition.

Pride parade concerns

Nides was additionally asked about his position on the right-wing government members who have expressed vocal opposition to Israel's pride parades, in particular, that which takes place in Jerusalem.

The homophobic Noam Party, represented in the coalition by party head MK Avi Maoz, has been outspoken in its hatred for the LGBTQ+ community and has voiced, alongside other coalition members, its desire to cancel Jerusalem Pride Parade.

"Will you march?" Nides was simply asked by Dayan on Thursday morning. 

"Of course I'm gonna march," he said. "I'll march at the front of the parade. I'll march in Jerusalem and I'll march in Tel Aviv, and I'm 100% certain this march will happen in Jerusalem, it will happen in Tel Aviv, Bibi Netanyahu has said that." 

MK Maoz received control, according to his coalition agreement with the Likud, over a branch in the Education Ministry that is responsible for all of the external programs that are offered to schools in Israel's public school system. 

Concerns over homophobia in the current government have only intensified after the Likud's coalition agreements with both United Torah Judaism (UTJ) and the Religious Zionist Party (RZP) included a clause that would enable discrimination in private businesses. This, of course, includes prejudice due to religious affiliation, including refusing business from LGBTQ+ people

"These are provocative comments," Nides said. "I'm not into provocateurs."



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Temple Mount ambassador Itamar Ben-Gvir
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by