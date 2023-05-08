The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jerusalem serial rioter who opened Snapchat group for riots indicted

Rioter established a Snapchat group chat to organize participation in riots throughout Jerusalem.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MAY 8, 2023 18:16
Israeli Border Police work at al-Aqsa mosque, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Israeli Border Police work at al-Aqsa mosque, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2023.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Serial rioters were indicted on Monday for taking part in violent events throughout Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount Ramadan riots

Jerusalem resident Mahmoud Shahshir had organized participation in riots with a group on the Snapchat application. He often coordinated with Imran Bukhari. 

Shahshir and Bukhari brought Hamas flags and Lions' Den headbands and a bag with a dozen fireworks to al-Aqsa Mosque on April 5. The accused and hundreds of other rioters had barricaded themselves in the holy site with the goal of creating a disruption and attacking security forces. Other rioters also assembled a stockpile of fireworks, as well as stone, planks and other objects to use as weapons. 

The men threw stones and shot fireworks at police from a close distance. The indictment noted that several police were injured during the riot, including one officer who suffered burns and damage to his hearing. 

Previous actions of the serial rioters

Earlier in the year, Sharshir had taken part in a January riot in Beit Hanina. Rioters threw trash cans, rocks, fireworks and even threw Molotov cocktails at security personnel. The suspect gave fireworks to other rioters.

The aftermath of clashes with the police in the al-Aqsa mosque, April 5, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) The aftermath of clashes with the police in the al-Aqsa mosque, April 5, 2023. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In October 2022, Sharshir and others joined riots in which they pelted a bus traveling from Neve Yaakov past Beit Hanina with rocks. Later, when identifying another car with occupants that were visibly Jewish, they pelted a private car with rocks. 

Later that night, Sharshir joined riots in Isawiya in which he threw more rocks and fireworks at police officers.

The serial rioter had previously taken part in riots at the Temple Mount in April 2022, along with Bukhari. Early that month, rioters collected weapons with the plan to throw objects at Jews and police.

The two 20-year-old men threw fireworks, causing a fire to break out in a nearby grove, requiring firefighters to arrive. 

Sharshir faces six separate charges and Bukhari two. The indictment included the crime of rioting, assaulting police officers, assault causing injury, reckless use of fire, throwing rocks at vehicles and possession of banned substances, among others.



Tags Hamas Temple Mount indictment crime al-aqsa social media riot snapchat Lion's Den
