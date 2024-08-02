Archbishop of Canterbury urges nations to respect ICJ opinion on Israeli 'occupation'

The Church of England's spiritual head urged governments on Friday to respect the findings of the United Nations top court that Israel's 'occupation' of the West Bank is illegal, saying the law should not be upheld in a "selective manner."

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), known as the World Court, said in an advisory opinion last month the occupation should be withdrawn as soon as possible. It is not binding but carries weight under international law.

At the time, Israel's foreign ministry rejected the opinion as "fundamentally wrong" and one-sided. There was no immediate reaction to the Archbishop of Canterbury's comments on Friday.

The International Court of Justice has made clear that Israel’s presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is unlawful and needs to end rapidly.The State of Israel has been denying the Palestinian people dignity, freedom and hope.Read my statement here:… pic.twitter.com/H0T4nlwUtE — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) August 2, 2024

Justin Welby backs ICJ ruling

Justin Welby - who also heads the worldwide Anglican Communion - said in a statement the ICJ opinion had made it clear the 'occupation' is "unlawful" and must end.

"At a time when the world is marked by increasing violations of international law ... it is imperative governments around the world reaffirm their unwavering commitment to all decisions by the ICJ, irrespective of the situation," Welby said. Public hearing held by ICJ to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories before eventually issuing a non-binding legal opinion in The Hague, Netherlands, February 21, 2024. (credit: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS)

He did not spell out how governments should react, but said he prayed that UN member states would make their actions consistent with the ruling.

Welby said it was clear to him from many visits in recent decades the "system of military rule" imposed by successive Israeli governments in occupied Palestinian territories was one of "systemic discrimination."

The ICJ case stems from a 2022 request for a legal opinion from the United Nations General Assembly that predates the war in Gaza which began in October.

Hamas terrorists stormed across the border into Israeli communities on Oct. 7 and, according to Israeli tallies, killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took 253 into captivity.