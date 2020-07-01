The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Australia warns Israel against annexation

This was the first public statement on the matter from the Australian government.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 1, 2020 17:05
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne speaks with a delegate from the Democratic Republic of the Congo during an event hosted by the U.S. Department of State's Energy Resources Governance Initiative at the Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in (photo credit: REUTERS/DARREN ORNITZ)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DARREN ORNITZ)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DARREN ORNITZ)
Canberra expressed its concerns for the first time over the possibility that Israel may extend its sovereignty to parts of the West Bank, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement on Wednesday.
“We are following with concern possible moves towards the unilateral annexation or change in status of territory on the West Bank,” Payne stated. “The focus needs to be on a return to direct and genuine negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians for a durable and resilient peace arrangement, as soon as possible.”
Payne said she directly expressed this view to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.
This was the first public statement on the matter from the Australian government, which is very supportive of Israel, though former officials and the Australian Labor Party condemned possible sovereignty moves in recent days.
The remarks were released on July 1, the earliest date the coalition agreement between Likud and Blue and White allowed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring the application of Israeli law in the West Bank to a vote. Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz have yet to reach a decision as to when to extend sovereignty and to which parts of the West Bank, as Gantz repeatedly said the matter should wait until after the coronavirus crisis is under control. However, the agreement allows Netanyahu to proceed even without Gantz’s support.
Also Wednesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a plea to the Israeli government not to annex parts of the West Bank and to instead return to the negotiating table.
"There is another way," Johnson wrote in Yediot Aharonot, pushing for the renewal of peace talks between Palestinians and Israelis.
"While I understand the frustration felt by both sides, it is our duty to take advantage of the energy of this moment in order to return another time to the negotiating table and to strive for a solution. This will demand compromises from both sides," said Johnson.
“I still believe that the only way to achieve true and lasting security for Israel, the homeland of the Jewish people, is through a solution that allows for justice and security for both Israelis and Palestinians... The only way to achieve this is for both sides to return to the negotiating table. This must be our goal. Annexation will only distance us from it."
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


