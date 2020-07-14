Christians United for Israel opposes the Van Hollen amendment

WASHINGTON – The Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Action Fund announced on Monday that it opposes Senator Van Hollen (D-MD) amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The amendment would prohibit Israel from using US security assistance funds for the annexation of parts of the West Bank.

“Senator Van Hollen’s proposed amendment would endanger Israelis and Palestinians who both rely on Israel having the necessary operational freedom to protect against terrorist activities in the West Bank,” said CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker.

She said that by limiting systems such as the Iron Dome from being deployed in Judea and Samaria, this legislative language “would only ensure that any future military conflict in the area would result in a much bloodier confrontation.”



“This amendment should never see the President’s desk, but it is very unfortunate that a small but vocal minority in Congress feel the need to seemingly seek out opportunities to attack our strongest ally in the world.” “Despite focusing this amendment on the discussion over the extension of Israeli sovereignty to Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, Senator Van Hollen and several of the amendment’s backers seem to consistently find a reason to undermine key elements of American support for the Jewish state,” the statement reads.“This amendment should never see the President’s desk, but it is very unfortunate that a small but vocal minority in Congress feel the need to seemingly seek out opportunities to attack our strongest ally in the world.”

Last week, Senator Van Hollen filed the amendment. He was joined by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT), among others.



“I am a strong supporter of robust security assistance to our friend and ally Israel, including the Memorandum of Understanding forged by president Obama, providing $3.8 billion in annual Foreign Military Financing and missile defense support,” Van Hollen said in a statement.

“However, I oppose the use of any of these funds to support the unilateral annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel,” he added. The Senator said that neither the US government nor American taxpayers should finance or facilitate the move.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced last week that it opposes the amendment, saying it politicizes US support for Israel’s security. “This amendment contradicts the Obama-Biden MOU and goes far beyond current law in ways that damage American interests, risk Israel’s security, and make peace less likely,” AIPAC said in a statement.

“Senator Van Hollen wants to ensure no US funds are used for annexation. But that’s already law,” the statement reads. “Aid can only be used for ‘internal security, for legitimate self-defense.’ This amendment goes far beyond current law in ways that jeopardize Israel’s security.”