The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Christians United for Israel opposes the Van Hollen amendment

"The amendment endangers Israelis and Palestinians who both rely on Israel having the necessary operational freedom to protect against terrorist activities in the West Bank."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JULY 14, 2020 02:06
SOME OF THE thousands of Christian supporters of Israel at the CUFI Summit in Washington last week. (photo credit: CHRISTIANS UNITED FOR ISRAEL)
SOME OF THE thousands of Christian supporters of Israel at the CUFI Summit in Washington last week.
(photo credit: CHRISTIANS UNITED FOR ISRAEL)
WASHINGTON – The Christians United for Israel (CUFI) Action Fund announced on Monday that it opposes Senator Van Hollen (D-MD) amendment to the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The amendment would prohibit Israel from using US security assistance funds for the annexation of parts of the West Bank.
“Senator Van Hollen’s proposed amendment would endanger Israelis and Palestinians who both rely on Israel having the necessary operational freedom to protect against terrorist activities in the West Bank,” said CUFI Action Fund Chairwoman Sandra Parker.
She said that by limiting systems such as the Iron Dome from being deployed in Judea and Samaria, this legislative language “would only ensure that any future military conflict in the area would result in a much bloodier confrontation.”
“Despite focusing this amendment on the discussion over the extension of Israeli sovereignty to Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria, Senator Van Hollen and several of the amendment’s backers seem to consistently find a reason to undermine key elements of American support for the Jewish state,” the statement reads.

“This amendment should never see the President’s desk, but it is very unfortunate that a small but vocal minority in Congress feel the need to seemingly seek out opportunities to attack our strongest ally in the world.”
Last week, Senator Van Hollen filed the amendment. He was joined by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Chris Murphy (D-CT), among others.
 
“I am a strong supporter of robust security assistance to our friend and ally Israel, including the Memorandum of Understanding forged by president Obama, providing $3.8 billion in annual Foreign Military Financing and missile defense support,” Van Hollen said in a statement.
“However, I oppose the use of any of these funds to support the unilateral annexation of Palestinian territories by Israel,” he added. The Senator said that neither the US government nor American taxpayers should finance or facilitate the move.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) announced last week that it opposes the amendment, saying it politicizes US support for Israel’s security. “This amendment contradicts the Obama-Biden MOU and goes far beyond current law in ways that damage American interests, risk Israel’s security, and make peace less likely,” AIPAC said in a statement.
“Senator Van Hollen wants to ensure no US funds are used for annexation. But that’s already law,” the statement reads. “Aid can only be used for ‘internal security, for legitimate self-defense.’ This amendment goes far beyond current law in ways that jeopardize Israel’s security.”


Tags Chris Van Hollen West Bank Annexation Israel Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by