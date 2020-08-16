The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Did Mohammed Dahlan help orchestrate Israel-UAE deal?

Dahlan has also been accused of playing a major role in the 2013 coup in Egypt that overthrew President Mohammed Morsi.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
AUGUST 16, 2020 13:38
MOHAMMED DAHLAN, a former Fatah security chief, gestures in his office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last year. (photo credit: REUTERS)
MOHAMMED DAHLAN, a former Fatah security chief, gestures in his office in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, last year.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Will last week’s agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to normalize their relations pave the way for the return of deposed Fatah operative, Mohammed Dahlan, to the Palestinian political arena?
And did Dahlan, who reportedly serves as a special adviser to UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Zayed, help broker the deal between Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem?
Palestinian officials in Ramallah said on Sunday that they have no doubt that Dahlan, 58, played a major role in convincing Ben Zayed to strike the deal with Israel. The officials warned that Dahlan may use the deal to return to the Palestinian political stage and improve his chances of succeeding PA President Mahmoud Abbas.
Born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Dahlan helped establish the Fatah Youth Movement in the Gaza Strip in the early 1980s. He was later arrested by the IDF and spent several years in Israeli prison for his involvement in security-related offenses.
After the signing of the Oslo Accord in 1993, Dahlan was appointed as the first commander of the Preventive Security Force in the Gaza Strip.
In July 2007, Dahlan resigned from his post as national security adviser to Abbas after Hamas violently seized control of the Gaza Strip. Many Fatah leaders hold him responsible for the quick collapse of the PA security forces in the Gaza Strip.
Dahlan moved to the West Bank, where he began establishing power bases, especially among Fatah cadres in several refugee camps, much to the dismay of Abbas and other senior Fatah officials.
In 2011, he was expelled from Fatah after falling out with Abbas and his two sons. PA security forces raided his home in Ramallah, confiscated documents and arrested some of his private guards and assistants.
After the raid, Dahlan moved to the UAE where, according to various reports, he continues to serve as a special adviser to the ruling family, specifically Ben Zayed.
Abbas and several Palestinian officials have repeatedly accused Dahlan of financial and administrative corruption and conspiring to overthrow the PA leadership in the West Bank.
In 2016, the Palestinian Anti-corruption Crimes Court sentenced Dahlan, in absentia, to three years in prison after convicting him of embezzling $16 million. The court also fined him with $16 million.
Some Fatah leaders had also accused Dahlan of “poisoning” former PLO leader Yasser Arafat and involvement in a number of murder cases. Dahlan has strongly denied all the allegations and accused Abbas of seeking to silence him and other Palestinian critics.
Nabil Sha’ath, a senior Fatah official and special adviser to Abbas, claimed that Dahlan played a role in engineering the UAE-Israel deal. “Dahlan has previously acted against the interests of his people and homeland,” Sha’ath told the Al-Khaleej Online website. “He also played a role in the UAE-Israel deal, and he should be ashamed of himself.”
Asked if the PA would ask Interpol to extradite the disgraced Fatah official, Sha’ath said the he does not believe this would be possible because of Dahlan’s official position in the UAE.
Dahlan, who currently heads a group called Democratic Reform Current, is one of the few Palestinians who have come out in support of the UAE-Israel deal.
“We recall the historical role of the United Arab Emirates in supporting the steadfastness of our people in their struggle for freedom and independence,” he said in a statement. “The UAE will use its efforts to directly pressure the American administration and others to end the [Israeli] annexation plan completely, and replace [US President Donald] trump’s settlement plan with decisions of international legitimacy and the [2002] Arab Peace Initiative.”
Dahlan’s position stands in sharp contrast to that of the PA and Fatah, whose leaders have vehemently condemned the UAE-Israel deal, dubbing it a “betrayal of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem and the Palestinian issue” and a “stab in the back of the Palestinian people.” At a number of protests in the West Bank in the past few days, demonstrators burned pictures of Dahlan together with those of Ben Zayed.
Jibril Rajoub, a senior Fatah official and erstwhile ally of Dahlan, said he too was convinced that the controversial deposed Fatah operative had helped engineer the UAE-Israel accord. Rajoub announced that if and when Dahlan returns to the West Bank, he would be brought to trial for the many cases of corruption against him.
Referring to the possibility that the UAE and other countries may support Dahlan in his bid to replace Abbas, Rajoub, who previously headed the Preventive Security Force in the West Bank, said: “No one can impose anyone on us. The ballot boxes are the only way for Palestinians to present their candidacy.”
Some Palestinians said that Abbas was “disturbed” by reports claiming that a number of Arab countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan have been supporting Dahlan in his effort to topple the PA.
“President Abbas believes that a number of Arab countries are supporting Dahlan in his campaign to become the next Palestinian president,” said a senior Fatah official in Ramallah. “Under the current circumstances, however, it’s hard to see how these Arab countries would be able to appoint Dahlan as the next president. I’m also not sure that Dahlan has enough support among Fatah institutions for such a move.”
In the past few years, Dahlan’s name has been linked to a number of events in the international arena. Last year, the Turkish government placed a $700,000 bounty on Dahlan after accusing him of being part pf the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the UAE of harboring a terrorist: “There is a terrorist called Dahlan, and he is spying for Israel. That is why he fled from the country.” The minister also accused the UAE with trying to replace Abbas with Dahlan.
In 2018, the news outlet Buzzfeed claimed that Dahlan worked with a Hungarian Jewish veteran of the French Foreign Legion to hire American retired special forces turned mercenaries to assassinate Yemini politicians at the behest of the UAE.
In addition, Dahlan has also been accused of playing a major role in the 2013 coup in Egypt that overthrew President Mohammed Morsi.
“Dahlan is a paid UAE agent, and he will never be accepted by the majority of the Palestinians,” said a member of the PLO Executive Committee. “This man has caused huge damage to the Palestinian people and their cause, mainly because of his meddling in the internal affairs of Arab and Islamic states. Those who think he has a chance of replacing Abbas are engaged in self-deception.”


