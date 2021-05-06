EU decries Israeli expansion of Har Homa, pending Sheikh Jarrah evictions

The European Union condemned Israel's advancement of a new 540-unit housing project in the Jewish east Jerusalem neighborhood of Har Homa and "urgently" called on Israel to halt the project.

It also took issue with the possible evictions of east Jerusalem Palestinians from homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood , a move which is now on appeal before the High Court of Justice. At issue is a property dispute between them and the Nahalat Shimon company over land rights, with past court ruling dismissing their claims.

The EU spokesman Peter Stano issued a statement late Wednesday after the District Committee published a decision it reached last week to approve the plan, pending minor modifications. The results of the decision were published by the Israeli left-wing NGO Ir Amim.

The new 540-unit plan would extend the footprint of the neighborhood which sits on the southern edge of Jerusalem near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem. Its opponents fear that it is one of a number of projects in that area that create a wedge between Palestinian neighborhoods of east Jerusalem and Bethlehem, thereby blocking the territorial contiguity of any future Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.

"The implementation of these plans, as well as those for Givat Hamatos, would cut off east Jerusalem from Bethlehem and severely undermine future negotiations towards a two-state solution in line with the internationally agreed parameters," EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

The EU holds that such activity was "illegal under international law," he said as he clarified that the "EU will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including in Jerusalem, other than those agreed by both sides."

According to Ir Amim work on the project can only begin once an access road is built, In addition, infrastructure for sewage is needed and there are some requirements for parks and bike paths. All of these projects could delay the construction, Ir Amim said, but added that the project itself had been authorized.

In addition it explained, the project could include the eviction of a Palestinian family that lives in the area and the anticipated ensuring legal dispute could also delay the matter.

The EU issued its statement as the issue of pending eviction of four east Jerusalem families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood is expected to return to the High Court of Justice on Thursday. The EU said that the possibility of such an eviction was "alarming."

"Such unilateral actions are illegal under international humanitarian law and only fuel tensions on the ground," the EU stated. "The Israeli authorities should cease these activities and provide adequate permits for legal construction and development of Palestinian communities. In light of recent developments in Southern Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, the EU reiterates its firm condemnation of violence and calls for calm and restraint from all actors at this sensitive time," it added.