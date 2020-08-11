EU report into PA hate education 'unsatisfactory,' UK MP, NGO tell 'Post'

An investigation commissioned by the UK and the EU into Palestinian education has been slammed as a "comedy of errors" and criticized by a British lawmaker as "unsatisfactory," after a presentation on the interim report appears to have revealed a myriad of mistakes and issues with the way the investigation is being conducted. In April 2019, a study was commissioned to investigate claims that Palestinian Authority textbooks were inciting hatred and violence in contravention to UNESCO standards on peace and tolerance in education. The commission followed a report at the time by Jerusalem-based NGO IMPACT-se, which reviewed a selection of Palestinian educational materials and found that they were more radical than those previously published. The EU and UK agreed to jointly fund the report at a cost of nearly €225,000, and the Georg Eckert Institute was selected to carry out the investigation, with results initially expected to be released in September 2019. In May 2020, with no report in sight, the UK announced that an interim report would be released in June, with the full report coming later in the year. That interim report has still not emerged, but IMPACT-se has now uncovered a presentation on the report by the Georg Eckert Institute, located on presentation resource website Prezi. According to IMPACT-se, the document has revealed numerous issues with the report as it stands, including methodological irregularities, translation errors and even Israeli textbooks in Arabic being investigated in place of Palestinian Authority textbooks. The presentation details the methodology being followed by the Georg Eckert Institute, explaining that the interim report primarily gives a quantitative overview on common terms found within the educational material that refer to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Institute has looked at between 50 and 70 secondary school textbooks across a range of subjects, and found, for example, that the word Zionism and derivations appear 612 times within the selected material, whereas Judaism and Jew/Jewish occur 97 times. The presentation slides explain that codifying the texts by identifying each instance of the words used is the first step in the process, and that context will subsequently be reviewed. However, IMPACT-se has raised concerns over the choice of methodology. "The proposed methodology, as best one can determine, is a mix of a Stanford University group’s standards for textbooks and a qualitative approach derived from Grounded Theory. It is unclear as to how this methodology is in line with the EU directive," the NGO has said in a statement, adding "This combination of standards over-complicate the methodology. Significantly, GEI’s methodology does not include the UNESCO standard of unbiased information."Furthermore, none of the Palestinian textbooks used in the review have been referenced, no book list is cited and the curriculum has been cherry-picked rather than reviewed in full. IMPACT-se further queried the choice of terms surveyed. "Martyrdom," and "Nakba," two words commonly associated with hate education in Palestinian schools, have not been included in the word bank, nor were "Al-haram Al-Sharif" or "Bait Al-Maqdas," two common names for the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, which is a common focal point for nationalist incitement. The Institute also seems to be unfamiliar with both the Arabic language and Palestinian culture, leading to translation errors within the review. A phrase that in English means the women who accompany faithful Muslims in paradise has been translated as "horoscope." Another well-known Palestinian phrase for rock-throwers, "The Children of the Stones," has been mistranslated as "children stones," with no indication as to what this might mean. And "Naksa" – which means "setback" and is commonly used within the term "Yawm an-Naksa," meaning "day of the setback" in commemoration of the Six Day War in 1967 – has been rendered "remembrance." Oddly, the Institute appears to have used Israeli textbooks in place of Palestinian books in some instances, leading to a false picture on the direction of travel of radicalism within the Palestinian curriculum. Within their presentation, the Institute reports: “In the Life Science textbook of the 8th grade (part 1), changes have been made to the version of 2018 – in comparison to the version of 2017 – replacing 5 (out of 8 references in this textbook) real-life connections that address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with other examples that promote peace or show tolerance towards Israeli individuals. These differences indicate the serious involvement of the textbook’s editors with conflict-related connections in the school textbooks and a careful consideration and differentiation towards the Israeli individuals." However, IMPACT-se told The Jerusalem Post that the researchers appear not to have compared Palestinian textbooks from across two years, but rather, Palestinian and Israeli textbooks for children who speak Arabic. In a statement, IMPACT-se highlighted a number of examples. In one example, Israeli and Palestinian firefighters are shown training alongside each other. The researchers have noted in their presentation "This example promotes tolerance towards Israeli Individuals." However, IMPACT-se commented "There is no positive portrayal of the Israeli-Jewish other 'in an everyday context' in the real Palestinian curriculum. This example has been taken from an Israeli Arabic textbook."Similarly, the Institutes reviewers present a map with the name “Israel” on it, stating that the map "stimulates the peace-narratives," yet no such map is found within Palestinian educational materials. Taken as a whole, the presentation is "really regrettable," IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff explained. "The European Union and the UK had the opportunity to add to our collective understanding of these extreme textbooks and to fulfil their duty of care to Palestinian students. Instead, the review has been a comedy of errors from start to finish."He added: "This is not a particularly complex project. It is hard to fathom how it went so wrong. Adding insult to injury, this report has been plagued by delay. The British government clearly wants it made public as soon as possible, but the EU has declared it is staying under wraps. Frankly, given the debacle this research project has become, one can understand why."In March, the British Parliament held a debate on radicalization in the Palestinian school curriculum, questioning why, despite concerns being consistently raised for at least five years over the UK government funding hate education either directly or indirectly, there has been so little progress in clamping down on the activity. Stephen Crabb MP, who took part in that debate, told the Post: on Tuesday that: "The UK government rightly pushed for an international review of the Palestinian Authority educational curriculum in response to repeated concerns about the incitement of violence and hatred against Israel. We were led to believe this would be a high quality piece of work that would help to address some of the longstanding questions in Parliament about how British aid is being used in Palestinian schools. But the length of time it has taken for the interim report to be produced and the fact that it will not be made public is totally unsatisfactory. Reports now emerging of basic flaws in the research will only further undermine confidence in this exercise."The Georg Eckhart Institute were contacted for comment but did not respond.