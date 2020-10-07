The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
EU won’t give PA more aid as they refuse Israel-collected tax funds

The PA will continue to get the aid it usually receives from the EU.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 21:12
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech from PA headquarters in Ramallah in January (photo credit: FLASH90)
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas delivers a speech from PA headquarters in Ramallah in January
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The EU turned down requests from Ramallah for additional aid, as long as the Palestinians refuse to accept their own money because it is collected by Israel.
“No stopgap extra funding should be expected…if they do not accept their own money,” an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.
The PA will, however, continue to get the aid it usually receives from the EU.
All imports to the PA go through Israeli checkpoints, and Israel collects VAT and tarrifs for the PA. Those funds are the largest source of income for the PA. Israel also collects income tax and health insurance funds for Palestinians who work for Israelis.
In May, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced that he is stopping cooperation with Israel, in anticipation of Israel applying sovereignty to parts of the West Bank in accordance with the Trump peace plan.
Those plans were officially suspended in August, when Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced normalization, but the PA still has not accepted its own tax money from Israel. Israel has since amassed over NIS 2.5b. that the PA refuses to take.
EU High Commissioner for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called Abbas last Wednesday to tell him that he will not be getting any more aid money in light of the situation, Walla News reported.
Borrell also called on Abbas to renew cooperation with Israel.
The PA is currently in a deep economic crisis, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and has had difficulty paying its employees.
The EU, Germany, the UK and Norway told Palestinian to take the tax money Israel collected, in light of the fact that Israel stopped its plan to apply its laws in the West Bank.
The Palestinians said they would only renew cooperation if there is a written commitment from Israel not to annex territory, Walla reported.


