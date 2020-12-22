The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ex-NSC chief: 'Huge mistake for Biden to drop leverage on Iran'

"Biden should seek Iran nuke restrictions for 50 years."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 11:27
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as they wear protective masks, in Tehran, Iran, July 21, 2020. (photo credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as they wear protective masks, in Tehran, Iran, July 21, 2020.
(photo credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Former national security council chief Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror warned late Monday that the incoming Biden administration may waste the sanctions leverage it has against Iran simply because of an emotional reaction to undo everything of the Trump administration.
Speaking at a virtual conference sponsored by B'nai B'rith International and the Jerusalem Institute for Security and Strategy, Amidror explained that US President-elect Joe Biden will enter office with a major advantage.
He said that the Trump administration has used a “maximum pressure” campaign dating back to May 2018, which has heavily pressed the Islamic Republic to make compromises regarding its nuclear program and terror activities – even if Iran has not caved until now.
In that light, he said, “It would be a huge mistake not to use this leverage made by the previous administration, only because it was built by the Trump administration.”
The former NSC chief said that there appears to be a feeling among many Biden supporters that anything that Trump did needs to be torn down – similarly to how Trump wanted to tear down all of Obamacare, regardless of wide support for aspects of the law.
"With the new administration, we might have another problem. It is the symbol of destroying the legacy of Trump and going back to president [Barack] Obama’s legacy,” he said.
Amidror said that “the Iranians built their policy on the assumption that, after four years, Obama’s people will come back, and they can go back to stage one and have the bad agreement, which for them was very good.
“If this administration will make it clear when coming in that it will not go back to square one – that when he [Biden] spoke about a new and stronger agreement, he meant it – they [Iran] will have to reconsider their whole policy,” Amidror said. “This might succeed.”
But he said that, “if on the contrary, the next administration will [remove] the sanctions and say ‘let’s go back to the old agreement, and then we will negotiate a new one, taking care of all of the loopholes of the old agreement’… there is no chance.”
In terms of how long any new deal would be needed to limit Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Amidror tossed out a 50-year limit, saying that the old 2015 nuclear deal’s 10-15 years limit was far too short in the history of nation-states.


