The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Gantz: I will oppose annexing areas with large Palestinian population

"I am sure [Netanyahu] will not jeopardize the peace treaty with Jordan and the strategic relations of the State of Israel with the US with an irresponsible move.]

By LEON SVERDLOV  
JUNE 18, 2020 14:52
Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a Blue and White faction meeting, May 27, 2020 (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks at a Blue and White faction meeting, May 27, 2020
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he would not support annexing areas of the West Bank "with a large Palestinian population," N12 has reported.

"Prior to any measure, we will make sure all professional ranks voice their opinion. And in any scenario, we will not support applying sovereignty to areas with a Palestinian population in order to prevent friction," the former general reportedly said at a meeting with members of the defense establishment.

"I am sure the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] will not jeopardize the peace treaty with Jordan and the strategic relations of the State of Israel with the US with an irresponsible move."

Israel is set to annex up to 30% of the West Bank on July 1, applying its sovereignty and civil law to the area currently controlled by the IDF. The Palestinian Authority announced last month it would cease security coordination with Israel in light of the potential move.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced in late May that the PA was no longer bound by agreements it signed with Israel and the US, including the Oslo Accords, as well as the subsequent termination of the security coordination between its forces and the IDF, even shutting off the emergency hotline between the agencies.

Following Abbas's announcement, the Palestinian security forces began destroying classified files in fear of IDF raids on their offices in July, AFP reported Tuesday. The services were reportedly "ordered to destroy confidential documents in our possession and have obeyed this order."

PLO Executive Committee secretary-general Saeb Erekat told the NGO Peace Now that an Israeli annexation would lead to the collapse of the PA. The IDF also began preparing for the possibility of a third Palestinian uprising in light of the annexation.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh reportedly said there will be a "hot summer" in Israel and the Palestinian territories if annexation takes place. Last week, the official said the PA would unilaterally declare a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip based on the 1949 armistice lines, also known as the Green Line.


ON MONDAY, Netanyahu said he did not know what Blue and White's stance is toward the July annexation, according to N12, adding that he would advance it in full force. "We do not have an opinion because he never showed us a map," Gantz replied. Netanyahu's Likud Party responded to Gantz, saying he "refused to see the sovereignty maps for his personal reasons."

Communication Minister Yoaz Hendel, a former Blue and White MK, announced earlier on Thursday he would support annexation of areas in the West Bank "regardless of Gantz's opinion," granting such a move a certain albeit narrow parliamentary majority.

In a late-May interview with Israel Hayom, Netanyahu said that the 58,000 Palestinians living in the Jordan Valley will not receive Israeli citizenship but will remain in PA enclaves under Israeli military control. 

"They will remain as Palestinian enclaves," the prime minister said, adding that besides Jericho, home to around 20,000 Palestinians, "there is a cluster or two. You do not need to apply sovereignty over them." According to Netanyahu, "they will remain Palestinian subjects, if you will. But the security control applies to that, too."

Speaking to Army Radio, the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun said last month that annexation may lead to a "shattering of security coordination and a wave of violence and terrorist attacks," with the Palestinian security forces possibly engaging in the violence against Israel.

"Unlike previous cases, like moving the American Embassy where no one cared, the Palestinians and Jordanians cannot tolerate" any unilateral moves like annexation, former Defense Ministry policy and political-military affairs director Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Amos Gilead told The Jerusalem Post.

Early Thursday, Israeli media reported that Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived at the PA city of Ramallah for an emergency visit and was expected to meet with Abbas in light of the looming annexation of the Jordan Valley.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Jordan’s King Abdullah II needs to start being helpful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader When most committees are men’s committees By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy The spiritual leap in Israel-Diaspora relations: Love is all you need By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Is mutual recognition between Israelis and Palestinians possible? By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield Memo to Mike Pence: Start worrying, you could be replaced – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by