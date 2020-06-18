Gantz: I will oppose annexing areas with large Palestinian population

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he would not support annexing areas of the West Bank "with a large Palestinian population," N12 has reported.





"Prior to any measure, we will make sure all professional ranks voice their opinion. And in any scenario, we will not support applying sovereignty to areas with a Palestinian population in order to prevent friction," the former general reportedly said at a meeting with members of the defense establishment.





"I am sure the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] will not jeopardize the peace treaty with Jordan and the strategic relations of the State of Israel with the US with an irresponsible move."





Israel is set to annex up to 30% of the West Bank on July 1, applying its sovereignty and civil law to the area currently controlled by the IDF. The Palestinian Authority announced last month it would cease security coordination with Israel in light of the potential move.





Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced in late May that the PA was no longer bound by agreements it signed with Israel and the US, including the Oslo Accords, as well as the subsequent termination of the security coordination between its forces and the IDF, even shutting off the emergency hotline between the agencies.





Following Abbas's announcement, the Palestinian security forces began destroying classified files in fear of IDF raids on their offices in July, AFP reported Tuesday. The services were reportedly "ordered to destroy confidential documents in our possession and have obeyed this order."





PLO Executive Committee secretary-general Saeb Erekat told the NGO Peace Now that an Israeli annexation would lead to the collapse of the PA. The IDF also began preparing for the possibility of a third Palestinian uprising in light of the annexation.





Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh reportedly said there will be a "hot summer" in Israel and the Palestinian territories if annexation takes place. Last week, the official said the PA would unilaterally declare a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip based on the 1949 armistice lines, also known as the Green Line.







ON MONDAY, Netanyahu said he did not know what Blue and White's stance is toward the July annexation, according to N12, adding that he would advance it in full force. "We do not have an opinion because he never showed us a map," Gantz replied. Netanyahu's Likud Party responded to Gantz, saying he "refused to see the sovereignty maps for his personal reasons."





Communication Minister Yoaz Hendel, a former Blue and White MK, announced earlier on Thursday he would support annexation of areas in the West Bank "regardless of Gantz's opinion," granting such a move a certain albeit narrow parliamentary majority.





In a late-May interview with Israel Hayom, Netanyahu said that the 58,000 Palestinians living in the Jordan Valley will not receive Israeli citizenship but will remain in PA enclaves under Israeli military control.





"They will remain as Palestinian enclaves," the prime minister said, adding that besides Jericho, home to around 20,000 Palestinians, "there is a cluster or two. You do not need to apply sovereignty over them." According to Netanyahu, "they will remain Palestinian subjects, if you will. But the security control applies to that, too."





Speaking to Army Radio, the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun said last month that annexation may lead to a "shattering of security coordination and a wave of violence and terrorist attacks," with the Palestinian security forces possibly engaging in the violence against Israel.





"Unlike previous cases, like moving the American Embassy where no one cared, the Palestinians and Jordanians cannot tolerate" any unilateral moves like annexation, former Defense Ministry policy and political-military affairs director Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Amos Gilead told The Jerusalem Post.





Early Thursday, Israeli media reported that Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived at the PA city of Ramallah for an emergency visit and was expected to meet with Abbas in light of the looming annexation of the Jordan Valley.



