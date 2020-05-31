Gaza imam gets 1 year in jail for smuggling funds from Malaysia to Hamas

An Imam from the Gaza Strip was sentenced to a year in jail on Sunday in for smuggling funds from Malaysian charities to Hamas.The Southern District Attorney's Office said that it had encountered various evidential difficulties in the case, leading to a plea deal with reduced charges and a light sentence relative to the original charges. The sentence was handed down in the Beersheba District Court.In February, the Imam, Walid Div, 43, was indicted for a range of offenses relating to helping finance Hamas, including traveling from Gaza to Egypt numerous times since 2013 to then fly to deliver religious sermons in Malaysia.According to the indictment, while in Malaysia, Div was asked by Malaysian charities - Aman Palestine and Mapim - to smuggle funds back into Gaza for Hamas.In 2013, he smuggled $3,000 on behalf of the Malaysian chapter of Aman Palestine to Hamas.Div also worked with many of the same charities to smuggle funds to Hamas from Malaysia on other occasions, including contact with the Aman Palestine chapter in Gaza itself.Neither Div nor the Malaysian charities are currently officially associated with Hamas, but the charities include alleged members of Hamas who use the charities as a front to raise funds for the Gaza-based terrorist group.Likewise, while Div quit working directly with Hamas shortly after briefly joining them in 2004, he maintained ties to various Hamas officials and had expressed a willingness to assist in smuggling funds.A statement from the Justice Ministry in February said that Div had also helped smuggle a package of unknown identity (but presumed to be electronic) from Malaysia to Egypt, finding upon landing in Egypt that the object had disappeared.The statement appeared to imply that other associates of Hamas may have taken the package in Egypt once Div succeeded in getting it out of Malaysia.Div was originally charged with performing illegal activities for foreign agents and providing services to an illegal organization, but the charge of acting to acquire assets in support of terrorism was dropped.As Israel and the US have cracked down on terrorist financing for groups like Hamas, Gaza's rulers have attempted to use more creative means to raise funds abroad.Suitcases and clothing with concealed cash transported by clerics like Div, the elderly and others who might draw less scrutiny are some of the tactics used by Hamas.