The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

Gaza jeweler struggles to sell Christmas gold

This year, the coronavirus pandemic is keeping traditional customers away from the 500-year-old gold market, a narrow lane lined by tiny shops under a vaulted roof.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 10, 2020 14:39
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold (photo credit: REUTERS)
Gaza jeweller struggles to sell Christmas gold
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Every year in the run-up to Christmas, jeweler Melad al-Amash puts gold Santa Claus figurines and miniature Christmas trees on display at his shop in Gaza.
This year however, the coronavirus pandemic is keeping traditional customers away from the 500-year-old gold market, a narrow lane lined by tiny shops under a vaulted roof. Amash says his business is down by half compared to the same period in 2019.
"It was my grandfather's profession. He passed it on to my father and my father passed it on to me," the 27-year-old Palestinian Christian said in his shop.
Members of Gaza's small Christian community of 1,000 usually snap up the Christmas-themed items, a sideline to his regular jewelry business.
But like many others in Gaza, they are feeling the economic sting of the health crisis and lockdowns. The pandemic has deepened economic hardship in Gaza, which is run by Islamist group Hamas and is under blockade by Israel.
Egypt also imposes border restrictions, citing, as does Israel, security concerns.
"Coronavirus has impacted our work, people are afraid to come to the market. They are also afraid to buy - they prefer saving their money to buying gold," Amash said.
Gaza, where two million people live in densely populated neighborhoods, has logged more than 26,000 coronavirus cases and 169 deaths, mostly since August.
Its Christian population has declined by two-thirds over the past 15 years, a wave of emigration fueled by economic struggles and a desire to escape fighting between militant groups and Israel.
"You can't live in a country at war and in closure, so it is normal to leave and look out for your interests in another country," Amash said.


Tags Gaza christmas christmas events in israel Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is Israel's light at the end of the tunnel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by