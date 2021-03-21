Infiltrations reported along Gaza, Lebanon borders

On Sunday evening, the IDF arrested three suspects who infiltrated from Lebanon into Israel near Kiryat Shmona. The suspects are likely foreigners seeking work, according to Israeli media.

Ynet reporter Matan Tzuri reported on Sunday as well that incendiary kites and balloons were found in southern Israel near the border of the Gaza Strip over the weekend.

Except for sporadic balloon launches in the fall of last year, the launches had largely stopped since a ceasefire was reached between Hamas and Israel at the end of August after weeks of daily explosive and incendiary balloon launches and rocket fire.

In response to the balloon launches in August, Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Benny Gantz, warned that such launches would be met with "forceful" responses.

The incidents come after a series of incidents in which a number of Palestinians were killed and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group threatened to respond.

On Friday, Sheikh Atef Yousef Hanaisheh, was shot in the head and taken to a hospital near the West Bank city of Nablus where he later died, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Hanaisheh, who is in his forties, was involved in a weekly protest against Israeli settlements in the village of Beit Dajan, near Nablus.

A group of Palestinians threw stones towards two IDF soldiers posted there, and the soldiers then opened fire, said the Reuters witness, a photographer.

"The Palestinian people will not submit under the impact of terrorism and aggression, but will respond to them with anger, revolution and the massive uprising that will uproot the Zionist presence from our country," said the terrorist group in response to the death of Hanaisheh.

Earlier this month, the Gazan Interior Ministry claimed that an Israeli quadcopter carrying explosives was responsible for an incident which resulted in the death of three Palestinian fishermen.

At the time, the Hamas-run ministry stated that it holds Israel "fully responsible for the killing of the three fishermen."

The Al-Quds Brigade, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group, warned that Israel "will receive a sure response from the Palestinian resistance" to the alleged incident at the time.

"The rules of engagement established with the occupation will not be allowed to be changed," said the terrorist group.

Reuters, Jerusalem Post staff and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

The devices were the first incendiary devices reported in the past few months, after a lull in the launch of incendiary and explosive devices from the Strip.