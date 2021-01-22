The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russian COVID-19 vaccines for Palestinians delayed for technical reasons

The Palestinian Authority informed Israel of the delay.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 22, 2021 18:26
A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik V" vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
A medic of the regional hospital receives Russia's "Sputnik V" vaccine shot against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TATYANA MAKEYEVA/FILE PHOTO)
 A shipment of 5,000 doses of  the Russian Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine designated for Palestinian health workers in the West Bank and Gaza was delayed for technical reasons.
The shipment was expected to arrive this weekend via Jordan, but now the date of the shipment's arrival is unclear.
The delay is not connected to Israel, which facilitates the movement of goods and people in and out of the West Bank and Gaza.
The Palestinian Authority informed Israel of the delay.
On Thursday, the government issued a statement on the matter explaining that the Palestinian Authority has committed to reserve the vaccines solely for the use of health workers in Gaza and the West Bank.
The government added that the PA has not requested that the vaccine doses be transferred to Gaza. It spoke about the matter in response to a High Court of Justice petition by Leah and Simcha Goldin who seek to block the transfer of the of people, goods or coronavirus vaccines to and from Gaza, beyond the minimum requirement of international law.
Hamas is holding the body of their son, Hadar, and that of Oron Shual, both of whom served in the IDF and were killed during the 2014 Gaza war. Hamas is also holding Israeli two civilians, believe tot be alive, who entered Gaza after the wa. Abera Mengistu went into Gaza in September 2014 and Hisham al-Sayed entered in 2015.
The Leah and Simcha Goldin believe that the vaccines and other aid to Gaza should be linked to the release of the bodies and the captives. They are also concerned that Hamas terrorists could receive the vaccine.
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


